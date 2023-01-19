Spire Agency Creates Principal Team, Taps Three Employees to Serve in Leadership Roles

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the increasing needs of its growth and customer base, Spire Agency, one of the country's most-awarded B2B branding agencies, announces the creation of its Principal Team and appoints three key employees whose leadership skills have significantly increased customer satisfaction, account productivity and improved operations within the company.

Spire Agency has been Texas’ most-awarded B2B branding agency since 2016. In 2022, the agency took things to a whole new level. With a record 44 creative awards, including the only agency in North Texas to win a National ADDY, Spire became AAF District 10’s most-awarded B2B agency and one of the country’s most-recognized B2B shops. (PRNewswire)

The Principal Team is responsible for supporting executive leadership and essential business operations through industry leadership and knowledge, ideating and implementing initiatives to improve agency operations and client relations, and increased responsibilities for new business and overall agency profitability. The founding team includes, Mike Stopper, EVP of Client Service & Planning, Jason James, Associate Creative Director and Julia Cardali, Account Supervisor.

"The past year was transformational for Spire. The advancement of these incredible team members is a testament to their unwavering dedication to the success of Spire and our clients," said Steve Gray, Partner, Spire Agency. "Our Principal Team will help us accomplish our 2023 goals of achieving greater client success, attracting new business in targeted industries, and sustaining our growth."

Stopper is a 28-year industry veteran, AAF Dallas' most awarded account lead over the last eight years, 2022 AMA DFW "Marketer of the Year," and the 2019 AAF Dallas "Account Exec of the Year". A member of the Spire executive team, Stopper is responsible for oversight of client relationships and new business.

James is one of the most-awarded designers in Dallas with his work recognized by ADDYs, Graphis, Tellys, DSVC and AMA, among others. With 12 years of industry experience, his creative talent and critical eye are vital to overseeing, managing and directing Spire's creative work.

Cardali joined Spire in 2020 and was recently named to the prestigious "32 Under 32" list by Ad 2 Dallas, an affiliate of AAF Dallas. She plays a critical role in managing strategic planning, creative output and client relationships, including several of the agency's key accounts.

"When we talk about 'elevating B2B brands' it's not just a tagline, it's part of our culture and what we are passionate about. Spire's incredible, high-caliber team of professionals led by our newly created Principal Team is part of our future planning to ensure we deliver a fresh, modern approach that exceeds client expectations," said Kimberly Tyner, Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Spire Agency.

The formation of the Principal Team comes after a year of significant growth and achievement for the agency. Spire Agency has been Texas' most-awarded B2B branding agency since 2016. But in 2022, the agency took things to a whole new level. With a record 44 creative awards, including the only agency in North Texas to win a National ADDY, Spire became AAF District 10's most-awarded B2B agency and one of the country's most-recognized B2B shops.

About Spire Agency

Faithful to the belief that the world around us should be well-designed, Spire Agency elevates B2B brands through strategic brand design that builds bottom lines. Working exclusively with B2B clients, Spire builds its clients' brand assets to be targeted, innovative, relevant, and cost effective to create positive and memorable interactions between our clients and their audiences. For more information, visit Spire at www.spireagency.com, read the reviews on Clutch, and follow the agency on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Spotify.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spire Agency