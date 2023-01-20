Ambius Earns 19 Awards at the International Plantscape Ceremony

READING, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambius, the global leader in creating smarter, healthier spaces, was recognized at the 2023 International Plantscape Awards on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, earning 19 awards for innovative designs. The awards, which were part of the four-day Tropical Plant International Expo, recognized top industry designers and honored exceptional interior plantscape designs.

Ambius brought home an award in all ten categories including, Service, Design and Major Renovation.

Ambius designers from across North America submitted entries in ten categories. Ambius brought home an award in all ten categories including, Service, Design and Major Renovation. In addition to the ten Platinum awards and eight Gold awards, Ambius designer, Charlee Storner, earned a Diamond award, the ceremony's highest-ranking award.

"These awards not only showcase the exceptional talents of each of our Ambius designers, but they also highlight the passion and detail that goes into creating world-renowned designs," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "Operating with a mission to bring clients' vision to life, our designers strive to ensure every creation is unique. We are proud of our designers and we are honored to receive these awards."

In a 2022 study of 3,000 office workers, Ambius found that 45% of respondents spend less than 30 minutes a day outdoors. Each award-winning design celebrates biophilia, bringing elements of nature indoors to embrace the range of benefits that greenery and plants can have in the built environment.

Ambius designers won in the following categories:

DIAMOND AWARDS:

Holiday

Project: Train Shed, Designed by Charlee Storner

PLATINUM AWARDS:

Design

Project: Biophilic Campus, Designed by Peggy Calaro

Project: JLL, Designed by Bill Wishard and Kelly Wallowski

Project: Piper, Designed by Janice Nath

Project: Seabird Resort, Designed by Janice Nath

Project: Tropical Oasis, Designed by Alexis Scarfogliero

Holiday

Project: Margaritaville, Designed by Roberto Soto

Living Wall

Project: Basis Powderhouse, Designed by Lise Ciccia

Moss Wall

Project: 100 N Broadway Atrium, Designed by Roel Ventura

Replica

Project: Florida Turnpike, Designed by Erin Barylski

Project: The Puttery, Designed by Kelly Wallowski and Marla Lusby

GOLD AWARDS:

Exterior Building Facade

Project: Townhouse Detroit, Designed by Lauren Mazzeo

Holiday

Project: Cash App, Designed by Charlee Storner

Project: The Gantry, Designed by Lisa Filipiak

Installation

Project: Exterior Walls, Designed by Alexis Scarfogliero

Project: Watertown Mall, Designed by Lisa Ciccia

Major Renovation

Project: Humana, Designed by Christina Steed

Moss Wall

Project: Mercedez Benz Easton , Designed by Tammy Mclntosh

Service

Project: Hanging Baskets, Designed by Bill Wishard and Patrick Barry

ABOUT AMBIUS

Ambius is the global leader in creating smarter, healthier spaces through air quality, plants, scenting and hygiene services. With a layered approach, Ambius helps brands inspire confidence with every interaction and integrates air hygiene, health and safety into the brand experience. The broad range of solutions includes indoor air purification, plants, green walls, scenting, hand sanitizer, and holiday decor, instantly improving indoor environmental quality to help protect people and enhance lives. Founded in 1963 and operating today in 16 countries, Ambius is a division of Rentokil North America .

