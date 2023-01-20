Boston Hemp Inc., a leading producer of high-quality hemp products, is proud to announce the release of its new Live Resin Hash

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derived from the finest hemp plants and carefully crafted using state-of-the-art extraction techniques, our Live Resin Hash is a potent and flavorful concentrate that delivers a truly unparalleled smoking experience.

Boston Hemp Inc. is pleased to announce the release of live resin hash, one of their newest products. (PRNewswire)

Boston Hemp Inc.'s live resin hash is made using only the most desirable parts of the hemp plant, including the flowers and leaves, which are flash-frozen to preserve their natural terpene profile. This results in a product that is rich in CBD, terpenes, and other beneficial cannabinoids, providing a range of potential therapeutic benefits.

In addition to its potency and flavor, our live resin hash is also extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of different ways. Whether you prefer to smoke it, vape it, or use it as an ingredient in your own homemade edibles, our live resin hash is sure to become a staple in your hemp product collection.

Boston Hemp Inc. is committed to providing our customers with the highest quality hemp products on the market, and we are confident that our live resin hash will not disappoint. We encourage you to try it for yourself and discover the power of hemp

Boston Hemp Inc. is the Nation's leading provider of premium hemp products including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles. They are known for their wide array of stoner cannabinoids used in their products. These include D8, HHC, THC0, THCA and PHC. Their products are available for purchase at their dispensary located in Hanover, Massachusetts or on-line at www.BostonHempInc.com. Wholesale inquiries can be made to Kevin Coyle at Kevin@BostonHempire.com.

