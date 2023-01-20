Volition to Take Part in Nu.Q® Vet Commercial Strategy Webinar

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, is taking part in a webinar hosted by Edison Group, which will focus on Volition's Nu.Q® Vet commercial strategy.

The webinar takes place on Thursday, January 26th at 12 noon U.S. Eastern Time and will include updates from Dr. Tom Butera (Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Heather Wilson Robles (Chief Medical Officer) of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, and Gael Forterre, Volition's Chief Commercial Officer.

The panel and Q&A event is being hosted by Soo Romanoff, Managing Director of Healthcare at Edison Group. It follows the release this week of 'Vetting the pet health opportunity', an insights report on Volition.

Event Details:

Title: Nu.Q® Vet Commercial Strategy

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 12 noon Eastern, U.S

Register at: https://edisongroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TjeTdVOLQry4PpBJyzLCpg

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC said: "The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is a simple, cost effective, easy to use blood test for screening older or 'at risk' dogs. It was developed with the goal of providing an accessible and affordable screening test to aid early detection.

"We are now embarking on a pivotal phase for Volition as we continue to roll out our Nu.Q® technology within the companion animal healthcare sector and capitalize on what we believe to be significant mass market opportunities. It is a hugely exciting time for the company."

To register for the Nu.Q® Vet Commercial Strategy webinar click HERE. The event will be recorded and available afterwards on-demand.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases, in both humans and other animals, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

