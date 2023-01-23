Air Products to Highlight its Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Freezing at the International Production & Processing Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its latest innovations in freezing at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia from January 24-26.

Among the technologies featured will be Air Products' Freshline® IQF+ Tunnel Freezer, which provides a highly efficient design that allows processors to produce consistent, high-quality Individually Quick Freeze (IQF) products in larger throughputs than standard spray freezing cryogenic IQF freezers. Air Products will also highlight the Freshline® Bottom Injection Cooling System that hygienically injects liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into a product during the mixing, blending or grinding process. Combined with Air Products' proprietary clean-in-place (CIP) and analytics platforms, producers will be well-equipped to maximize production safety and efficiency for the long term.

IPPE attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #BC9509 to speak with knowledgeable food specialists about the specific challenges in their day-to-day operations. Air Products provides a range of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions using nitrogen or CO 2 that can offer meat and poultry processors numerous benefits over alternative systems, including faster freeze times, increased throughput, and improved product quality.

For more than a half-century, Air Products' liquid nitrogen and CO 2 have been used to chill products to the ideal forming temperature. In the food industry, liquid nitrogen and CO 2 are commonly used to power tunnel and spiral freezers for the final preservation of food before it is packaged and shipped. These freezers offer customers smaller footprints and significantly lower cost compared to mechanical systems. Air Products also offers gaseous solutions including controlled atmosphere stunning, wastewater treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and inerting.

A leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates food laboratories in the United States, Europe and Asia, where the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process, and also quantify the cost benefits of using cryogenics. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

To learn more about Air Products' participation at IPPE and the company's complete portfolio of Freshline solutions for meat and poultry production, visit Air Products' Cold Zone website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $70 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products