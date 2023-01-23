Alloy Capital Raises US$100 Million Secured Credit Facility from Victory Park Capital

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Capital is pleased to announce that it has entered into a US$100 million senior secured credit facility (the "Facility") with Victory Park Capital ("VPC "). The Facility will enable Alloy Capital to finance the origination of structured finance loans in Mexico.

Alloy Capital financing solutions target the largely untapped need for credit by companies in Mexico, offering tailored loans with flexibility in terms and repayment schedules. Since its founding in 2015, Alloy Capital has become one of Mexico's most prominent private loan providers, and the partnership with VPC aims to further solidify Alloy Capital's leading position in the Mexican market.

"VPC's partnership is a confirmation of our investment thesis in Mexico, and its funding will accelerate our growth plans to obtain private equity-like returns with proven US leveraged finance technology," said Alloy Capital's CEO Richard Vaughan.

"Alloy Capital has consistently driven cross-border innovation and successfully differentiated itself as a highly sought-after lender for middle-market and small businesses in Mexico," said Gordon Watson, Partner at Victory Park Capital. "We believe Alloy Capital is well-positioned to continue capturing market share as it fulfills the historically unmet resource needs of growing companies in the region."

About Alloy Capital

Alloy Capital is a cross-border credit provider created to meet the growth capital needs of middle-market and small companies in Mexico and the United States. Alloy Capital is led by a seasoned and multicultural management team with deep experience in structured credit and private equity in Mexico, the US, the US Hispanic market, and other developing markets. Alloy Capital's goal is to be a value-added finance partner to growth companies operating within and between Mexico and the US.

Alloy Capital deploys the collective expertise of its team to create tailored capital solutions for its clients in the form of structured cash flow loans to support rapid growth. The Alloy Capital team has a successful track record of working with companies in Mexico to achieve multi-year growth plans and increase enterprise value. Alloy's portfolio companies currently operate in Mexico, Latin America, the United States, and Western Europe. The Alloy Capital team has substantial experience in technology, financial services, retail, distribution, branded food, and beverage, among other industry segments.

For more information, please visit www.alloylp.com

About Victory Park Capital

Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered, established credit manager. The Firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and London. VPC provides custom financing solutions across the private capital spectrum, focusing on asset-rich companies with significant corporate governance and a strong growth trajectory. VPC invests in both emerging and established businesses across various industries in the U.S. and abroad that often cannot access traditional sources of capital. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.

