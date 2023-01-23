Blueprint Medicines Announces FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) for the Treatment of Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis

-- FDA grants priority review and sets PDUFA action date of May 22, 2023 --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's supplemental new drug application for AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) for the treatment of adults with indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM). The FDA granted priority review with an action date of May 22, 2023 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

This regulatory application is based on results from the global PIONEER trial, the largest randomized, placebo-controlled study ever conducted in indolent SM. The FDA previously granted breakthrough therapy designation to AYVAKIT for the treatment of moderate to severe indolent SM. AYVAKIT was designed to potently and selectively inhibit D816V mutant KIT, the primary underlying cause of SM.

"People with indolent systemic mastocytosis experience debilitating symptoms and poor quality of life, and we have the potential to transform clinical outcomes for these patients by targeting the genetic driver of disease with AYVAKIT," said Becker Hewes, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Blueprint Medicines. "AYVAKIT achieved the primary and all key secondary endpoints in the PIONEER trial, with highly meaningful reductions in patient-reported symptoms and all measures of mast cell burden studied, and a well-tolerated safety profile supporting chronic treatment. We look forward to collaborating with the FDA during its review process, with the goal of bringing the first approved medicine to patients with indolent SM and redefining the treatment landscape beyond symptom-directed therapies."

About AYVAKIT (avapritinib)

AYVAKIT (avapritinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with Advanced SM, including aggressive SM (ASM), SM with an associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) and mast cell leukemia (MCL), and adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations. For more information, visit AYVAKIT.com. This medicine is approved in Europe (AYVAKYT®) for the treatment of adults with ASM, SM-AHN or MCL, after at least one systemic therapy, and adults with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring the PDGFRA D842V mutation. Please click here to see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for AYVAKIT, and click here to see the European Summary of Product Characteristics for AYVAKYT. AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT is not approved for the treatment of any other indication in the U.S. or Europe.

About Systemic Mastocytosis

Systemic mastocytosis (SM) is a rare disease driven by the KIT D816V mutation in about 95 percent of cases. Uncontrolled proliferation and activation of mast cells result in chronic, severe and often unpredictable symptoms across multiple organ systems. Most of those affected have non-advanced (indolent or smoldering) SM, and among these patients, the vast majority have indolent SM. A broad range of symptoms, including anaphylaxis, maculopapular rash, pruritis, diarrhea, brain fog, fatigue and bone pain, frequently persist in patients with non-advanced SM despite treatment with multiple symptom-directed therapies. This burden of disease can lead to a profound, negative impact on quality of life. Patients often live in fear of severe, unexpected symptoms, have limited ability to work or perform daily activities, and isolate themselves to protect against unpredictable triggers. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of non-advanced SM.

A minority of patients have advanced SM, which encompasses a group of high-risk SM subtypes including ASM, SM-AHN and MCL. In addition to mast cell activation symptoms, advanced SM is associated with organ damage due to mast cell infiltration and poor survival.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

