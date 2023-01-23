Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Clermont, FL Dispensary

Company's Retail Presence Grows to 57 Locations in Florida and 147 Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announces the opening of its Clermont dispensary, located at 1900 S. Highway 27, Clermont FL 34711. The new dispensary is Curaleaf's 57th in the Sunshine State and 147th nationwide.

Conveniently located near Clermont's top shopping, entertainment and dining options, the new 2,682 sq. ft. dispensary opened its doors to patients over the weekend. The facility will be open to service patients from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. A grand opening celebration is planned for Friday, February 3, and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and local vendors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curaleaf Clermont to the South Lake Chamber," said David Colby, President & CEO South Lake Chamber of Commerce. "With a patient-focused approach and a commitment to community, Curaleaf Clermont will be a valuable resource to residents of Lake County and Floridians visiting one of our many attractions in the area."

"This new location is in the heart of one of Florida's fastest-growing communities," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We continue to expand our retail footprint in the state, and our team is committed to providing our expanding patient community with a tailored, educational approach to cannabis and a seamless retail experience."

The new dispensary will offer a wide variety of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf. Patients can shop inside the new location with guidance from Curaleaf's knowledgeable staff or pre-order online for in-store or curbside pickup.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida, please visit: https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 147 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

