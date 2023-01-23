ENNISMORE ANNOUNCES JO&JOE'S FIRST NORTH AMERICAN HOTEL, WITH SIGNING OF TULUM, MEXICO

JO&JOE is landing in North America for the first time with the opening of JO&JOE Tulum, Mexico, in 2024.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with owner and developer, Soda Urbana, announce the first JO&JOE development in North and Central America, JO&JOE Tulum set to open at the end of 2024.

JO&JOE Tulum will offer 300 beds with approximately 84 guest rooms, including 45 private rooms, 30 small dorms, 9 large dorms and a handful of suites, ideally catering to the lifestyle hostel experience which travellers continue to look for in Tulum. Other amenities will include a bar, restaurant, open kitchen, guest laundry room, locker room and a 50 sq. m. meeting room catering for the wide-ranging guest mix. JO&JOE Tulum will be part of a new mix-use development that will also house 12 retail outlets and a rooftop bar.

JO&JOE is a hybrid hospitality concept designed to meet the needs and expectations of millennials and global explorers who are optimistic, self-confident, and ambitious. JO&JOE combines the very best of traditional hotels with the features and friendliness of a youth hostel to offer a new shared accommodation experience for couples, families, friends on vacation or work colleagues traveling on business. JO&JOE is more stylish and comfier than traditional youth hostels, featuring affordable F&B and a range of events guided by cheerful staff, yet easier on the wallet than conventional hotels, making this hotel the first of its kind in Tulum.

Francois Leclerc, Deputy Brand COO of JO&JOE at Ennismore, said: "JO&JOE has landed in North America, and we're excited to welcome our fans and guests to Tulum when we open our doors in 2024. JO&JOE's ethos is about bringing people together – both international guests and locals – and creating a likeminded and free-spirited community based creative expression and sports. Tulum will be a great addition to the growing JO&JOE family."

The hotel is conveniently situated on Avenue Coba Sur, located less than 2 km from the relaxing Tulum Beach with many water sports and outdoor activities and 3 km from bustling Downtown Tulum offering a plethora of options to enjoy live music, restaurants, souvenir shops, nightclubs and much more. Tulum is part of the Mayan Riviera in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, located a reasonable 118 km southwest of Cancun's International airport. The town is reputed as bohemian fishing town with many historic and hippy chic establishments, making it the perfect location for JO&JOE which offers a unique lifestyle hostel experience that guests continue to look for in Tulum, but with the reliability and systems of Ennismore and Accor.

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its collective of 14 brands representing 103 operating hotels with a further 140+ in the pipeline and over 150 restaurants and bars. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open over 30 hotels including Maison Delano Paris, France; Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis, USA; TRIBE Bangkok, Thailand; Mondrian Singapore, Singapore; The Hoxton, Charlottenburg, Germany and Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza, Spain.

An executive of Soda Urbana expressed: "We are thrilled to include JO&JOE as part of our mix-use community. Our development will become a destination for travellers visiting to Tulum, offering an energized mix of elements that we have carefully selected. We have a well-differentiated brand that will include distinctive JO&JOE amenities to offer a unique guest experience and events that will attract both visitors and locals."

Soda Urbana is a Mexican company with more than 12 years of experience in investment, development, marketing, and management of real estate projects. Soda Urbana is an important partner for Ennismore and Accor that is enthused with the brand and is excited to bring a showcase JO&JOE property to Mexico.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with over 100 operating properties and a further 140+ in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT SODA URBANA

Soda Urbana is a Mexican company with more than 12 years of experience in investment, development, marketing, and management of real estate projects. It has developed more than 2,000,000 sq ft of Real Estate Assets in Hospitality, Retail, Office Buildings, Industrial and Residential, and has worked with the most important financial institutions in Mexico.

Amongst their projects are: Zentrika Santa Fe Mexico City; Sentura in Zamora, Michoacan; Sentura in Tlalnepantla, Mexico Estate; and Zona Celaya in Guanajuato, Moxy Hotel in Tulum, SQR Coyoacan in Mexico City.

