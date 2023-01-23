GOLF GREENERY AND BAHAMIAN SCENERY: THE KORN FERRY TOUR RETURNS TO SANDALS® EMERALD BAY FOR THE BAHAMAS GREAT EXUMA CLASSIC 2023

~Sandals Resorts plays host to Caribbean golf enthusiasts and pros alike in season opener, closes event with official 2024 Korn Ferry Tour dates~

GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great golf starts in the Caribbean, where 132 professionals swung into The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, hosted January 15-18. This year's PGA TOUR-sanctioned event marked the sixth year Sandals Resorts has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Season Opener, the first stop for players competing for one of 30 coveted cards on "The Path to the PGA TOUR" in 2023.

A series of engaging events teed up to an energizing week ahead, starting with a Pro-Am Draw Party attended by the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas. The Sandals Pro-Am Competition paired 80 amateurs, including Sandals Emerald Bay guests, with 40 Korn Ferry Tour pros for an 18-hole round – with the winners honored at the official VIP Pro-Am Awards Party.

Supported by the Sandals Foundation, a champion for youth sports, Korn Ferry Tour pros hosted the annual Youth Golf Clinic with the Nelson's Rangers. The local community program, committed to uplifting underserved children, invited 45 local youth to perfect their swings with expert coaching, while off the links, players and guests traded their spikes for swimsuits and enjoyed an exotic escape to swim with Exuma's famous pigs.

Excitement continued to build as the official Korn Ferry Tour competition kicked off on January 15th. After four rounds of captivating gameplay against the Caribbean's brightest blue waters, Texas native Chandler Phillips emerged victorious at four under par and was named champion at the winner's trophy presentation and closing ceremony – celebrated by attendees who included esteemed members of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin, and Sandals Emerald Bay General Manager Jeremy Mutton.

All 'Fore' 2024

Ever looking forward to one of the Caribbean's most anticipated golf events, Sandals Resorts capped the week with official dates announced for the next Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, taking place during January 11-17th, 2024, at Sandals Emerald Bay. Golf fans are invited to reserve their 2024 resort stays, which include complimentary spectator passes for all Sandals Emerald Bay guests, immersing them in the heart of the action. Enhanced Pro-Am and VIP guest experiences for next year's event will soon become available, with inclusions ranging from playing positions in the official Pro-Am to special event invitations, daily VIP course hospitality and spectator gallery access, and more.

Golf in the Caribbean is Better at Sandals Resorts

Located at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort, and designed by Greg Norman, the award-winning Emerald Bay Golf Course in Great Exuma, Bahamas, is renowned for its cliff-side views, six signature holes, and prevailing trade winds, as much as its bold layout and year-round 80-degree weather. Guests travel here for the golf and unique vacation experience alike, enjoying a la carte dining at eleven restaurants, unwinding at the Red Lane® Spa, and swimming along one mile of Exuma's electric blue coastline.

Recently announced at all of Sandals Resorts' award-winning collection of golf courses across the Caribbean, guests can now enjoy an expanded selection of Titleist® and FootJoy® products as part of a new partnership with Acushnet Company. Products available to rent include an assortment of men's and women's FootJoy shoes and sets of Titleist clubs with its industry-leading woods and irons, iconic Vokey Wedges, and Scotty Cameron putters, as well as its premium line of TOUR golf balls available at Sandals' practice facilities – where green fees are always complimentary for resort guests.

To learn more about the award-winning Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, please visit https://www.sandals.com/golf/bahamas/. To book your stay for the 2024 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, visit: https://www.sandals.com/emerald-bay/ .

Sandals Emerald Bay shines with luxurious accommodations, a private mile-long beach, three swimming pools, gourmet dining at 11 specialty restaurants, land and water sports, and – unlimited golf. (PRNewswire)

The bright Exuma blue waters and pristine greens set the stage for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season opener at Sandals Emerald Bay. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic winner Chandler Phillips during the second round of play at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course. (PRNewswire)

