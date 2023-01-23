OFS Announces DirectLase™Premium Yb-doped Optical Fiber at Photonics West 2023

For Directed Energy Fiber-laser Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonics West 2023 -- OFS announced today its newest innovation, DirectLase Premium Yb-doped optical fiber for directed energy fiber-laser systems. OFS will feature DirectLase Premium at the annual Photonics West Exhibition to be held at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California January 28 through February 2, 2023.

Building upon decades of innovation in Yb-doped optical fiber, the OFS DirectLase Yb-doped gain fibers were developed to provide high-reliability gain fibers for the directed energy market. The DirectLase family of Yb-doped gain fibers provide industry leading performance in high-power, narrow-linewidth fiber lasers. The new DirectLase Premium fibers build on the success of the DirectLase products, allowing for even higher output powers with narrower linewidths.

"By utilizing novel fiber designs together with the precision fiber fabrication capabilities of OFS, we are able to manufacture Yb-doped gain fibers that simultaneously increase the fiber laser's operating power while decreasing optical nonlinearities," said Dr. Jeffrey Nicholson, Senior Engineering Manager at OFS. Dr. Nicholson continued, "These dual benefits translate into a significant performance increase in the form of narrower spectral linewidth at higher power. As a result, the performance increase allows our customers to reliably scale systems that depend on combining many laser modules together."

For more information about DirectLase Premium Yb-doped optical fiber Visit OFS at Photonics West, booth #4505 or https://www.ofsoptics.com/directlase .

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx), and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE OFS