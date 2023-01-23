PreIPO to participate in $250M fundraising round for SPiCE II as SPiCE I named Top VC fund of 2022 in Blockchain Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO®, a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, announced today a strategic funding alliance with SPiCE VC that will enable PreIPO® to further expand its offerings and bring cutting-edge financial technology to a broader market. PreIPO® is now offering investment in SPiCE II to investors that otherwise wouldn't have access the fund. The announcement comes on the heels of SPiCE I yielding a market-leading 50.7% IRR, while also being deemed the best Venture Capital Fund of 2022 in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with PreIPO®," said Tal Elyashiv, founder and managing partner of SPiCE VC. "Their expertise and support will be invaluable as we continue to develop and bring our innovative funds to the market."

Through this fundraising partnership, SPiCE II will be featured on the PreIPO® Platform, with a robust data room including a suite of key due diligence and marketing tools – marking the first of many funds to be fully available for investment within the PreIPO® ecosystem. SPiCE II will also have access to the PreIPO® network of industry experts, investors, and potential partners, as well as its experience in helping companies scale and succeed.

"PreIPO® has a strong team delivering innovative financial technology solutions," said Rob-Roy Roedel, partner at SPiCE VC. "We are excited to be partnering with them and supporting their growth as they continue to drive the fintech industry forward."

Structured as a "feeder fund," PreIPO® will provide investors unprecedented access to a premier venture capital fund in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem that would normally be available to only a select few with a significant amount of capital to invest. Through the collaboration of PreIPO® and SPiCE VC, investors are able to access growth opportunities with SPiCE VC with much lower minimum investment requirements than a direct investment in SPiCE II.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward for PreIPO® and will help the company continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of financial technology. We look forward to the exciting developments and growth that this partnership will bring," said CEO and Executive Chairman of PreIPO®, David Grzan.

To learn more about PreIPO, visit https://preipo.com/. To discover more about the SPiCE II fund with SPiCE VC, visit https://spicevc.com/

About PreIPO Corporation™

PreIPO® is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com or email David Grzan, CEO at inquiries@preipo.com.

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital firm providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the Blockchain/Tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. SPiCE focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE's management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

