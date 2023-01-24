CliniSync and Unite Us Team Up to Expand Coordinated Care Throughout the Buckeye State

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Health Information Partnership, operating CliniSync , Ohio's statewide health information exchange (HIE) and Unite Us , the nation's leading cross-sector collaboration software company connecting health and social care services, are partnering to expand the coordinated care network known as Unite Ohio . This five-year collaboration will allow providers, managed care organizations and Community Service Organizations across the state to access the network, allowing Ohioans to easily connect to much-needed wraparound supportive services.

The Unite Ohio network is a coordinated care network of health, human, and social service providers. Partners in the network are connected through the Unite Us Platform, an integrated, HITRUST-certified social care solution helping providers and community-based organizations address social determinants of health and advance health equity. The network helps connect people to community resources and services such as food assistance, housing and shelter, and individual and family support with real-time measurable outcomes data.

Partnering with Unite Ohio enables providers and organizations to move beyond a resource directory to a scalable, HITRUST coordinated care network that supports all people through their health and social care journeys. With the help of public health and nonprofit professionals across the state, this outcomes-focused network collaborates to support community members' health and overall wellness while eliminating systemic barriers to care.

"CliniSync and our Stakeholders are committed to addressing health disparity and equity for all Ohioans by overcoming barriers and roadblocks preventing better outcomes. Recognizing that 75% of health outcomes are affected by social determinants of health, enabling coordination, and facilitating information flow is a critical step. Through the Unite Ohio network the state has a significant opportunity to create real change through an aligned approach in managing Social Drivers of Health." said Dan Paoletti, CEO of CliniSync and the Ohio Health Information Partnership.

Unite Ohio was originally launched in 2020 and was built in collaboration with partners including MetroHealth, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals. The network has expanded into 2021 and is currently serving Ohioans across half of the state's eighty-eight counties from Cleveland to Cincinnati, with plans to expand across every Ohio county by the end of 2023.

"The collective goal of our partnership with CliniSync is to effectively increase equitable access to care for Ohioans regardless of circumstance," said Maria Gerace, Community Engagement Manager at Unite Us.

"CliniSync and Unite Us will work together in partnership with our community partners and healthcare providers to redefine the quality, impact, and intersection of health and social care across the state," she added.

Currently, the network includes 350+ participating organizations with access to 1,000+ other programs across the state for Ohioans seeking support in Unite Ohio's shared infrastructure. This partnership between Unite Us and CliniSync will continue expansion to hospital systems and health plans throughout Ohio to further bridge the gap between health and social services.

To learn more about services offered through the network or for community-based organizations that would like to join and offer services, visit https://ohio.uniteus.com/ .

About CliniSync

Ohio's CliniSync Health Information Exchange is one of the fastest growing and most successful HIEs in the nation. At CliniSync, improving healthcare coordination and delivery are at the core of everything. CliniSync believes that when the people organizing, managing, or delivering healthcare have access to a comprehensive picture of a patient's health information, they can make better informed, data-driven decisions that can ultimately make healthcare more equitable for all people.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us' end-to-end solution, providers across sectors identify social care needs, send, and receive secure electronic referrals, report on tangible outcomes, and transform payment models within a secure and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' community engagement teams build sustainable partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have solid foundations, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities address social determinants of health and advance health equity. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

