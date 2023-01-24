Neosec Integrates Advanced API Security and Monitoring with Cortex XSOAR Platform from Palo Alto Networks

API Detection and Response Solution Enables XSOAR to Integrate Alerts into Automated Playbooks for Protection from API Vulnerabilities and Abuse

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec , the pioneer in discovering and identifying API threats using behavioral analytics with its API Detection and Response solution, today announced the availability of a Neosec content pack for API Security to integrate findings and alerts of API vulnerabilities, misuse and fraud with the Cortex™ XSOAR platform from Palo Alto Networks. The integration enables security teams to have a faster, more efficient response to API threats and abuse using XSOAR automated playbooks and providing alerts on dashboards. Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform that unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration and threat intelligence management to serve security teams across the incident lifecycle.

Neosec Logo (PRNewswire)

"Business APIs are quickly becoming the conduit for the most potent attacks, abuse and fraud, while organizations have been scrambling to effectively identify and respond to them," said Giora Engel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Neosec. "With the Neosec content pack for the Cortex XSOAR platform, security teams can efficiently gain awareness and intelligence of API threats and respond to them quickly."

Protecting APIs is crucial for any digital business today, as core business systems, data and assets are connected to customers, partners, suppliers and other third parties. The creation and usage of business APIs grows exponentially, and many of them are put in place without the involvement of security, risk or IT teams, making them unknown and unprotected. The security threat and business risk posed by this vast and growing API attack surface is increasingly top of mind for security teams.

Unfortunately, security teams rarely have the knowledge, expertise or resources to fully protect against API attacks and abuse. Traditional security solutions cannot discover APIs and are blind to behaviors within the organization's API estate. With the Neosec content pack, Cortex XSOAR customers can rely on the automated expertise of the Neosec API security solution to uncover meaningful anomalies within APIs and utilize the Cortex XSOAR automated playbooks for response and remediation. In addition, the integration enables opening and closing Neosec alerts from within Cortex XSOAR playbooks, and helps companies rapidly recover from API abuse and prevent new API attacks with automated responses to Neosec Posture and Runtime alerts. The integration also streamlines threat hunting and investigations.

Together, the Neosec API security solution and Cortex XSOAR enable security and IT teams to:

Discover and continually inventory an organization's entire API estate

OWASP API Top 10 Audit the risk and vulnerabilities in APIs, including those listed in the

Detect API abuse using automated, self-learning behavioral analytics

Automatically respond to detected vulnerabilities, threats and attacks

Investigate and threat hunt for API abuse incidents

The Neosec content pack for API Security is immediately available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

For more information about protecting APIs:

About Neosec

Neosec is re-inventing application security with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications from threats. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage security at scale. Neosec prevents threats from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. The platform helps organizations discover every API and audit risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage and delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities together with a team of expert threat hunters. Neosec prevents threats and stops abuse hiding within APIs and brings new intelligence to application security. Neosec is based in Palo Alto, California with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit Neosec.com .

