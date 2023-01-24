Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

- Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.67
- Fourth quarter operating revenue up 8%
- Full year earnings per diluted share of $11.21
- Full year operating income up 6%
OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share.
Reported net income for full year 2022 was $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2021 net income of $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share.
"In the fourth quarter, we grew carloads as we continued to face challenges hiring craft professionals in critical locations and experienced the impact of extreme winter weather on our network in December," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "As a result, revenue growth was more than offset by elevated operating expenses from operational inefficiencies and a higher inflationary environment. For the full year, we made good progress on employee safety, and we took another step toward our sustainability goals as our fuel consumption rate improved for the fourth consecutive year. Looking to 2023, we expect continued improvements in network fluidity to support business development, generating volume growth that exceeds industrial production. We also expect network improvements to help us recapture lost productivity while providing customers with reliable service."
Fourth Quarter Summary
Financial Results: Revenue Growth Offset by Higher Expenses Associated with Inflation and Network Recovery; Fourth Quarter Record for Operating Revenue
Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021
- Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was up 8% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth, partially offset by a negative business mix.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 1%.
- Union Pacific's 61.0% operating ratio deteriorated 360 basis points. Falling fuel prices late in the quarter positively impacted the operating ratio by 20 basis points.
- Operating income of $2.4 billion declined 1%.
- The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in fourth quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $0.7 billion.
Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Impacted by Network Congestion and Winter Weather; Fourth Quarter Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021
- Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 3% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 5% decline.
- Average maximum train length decreased 1% to 9,191 feet.
- Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 3% to 1,010 car miles per employee.
- Fuel consumption rate of 1.064, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 2%.
2022 Full Year Summary
Financial Results: Fuel Surcharge, Core Pricing Gains, and Volume Drive Revenue Growth; Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021
- Operating revenue of $24.9 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, grew 2%.
- Union Pacific's 60.1% reported operating ratio deteriorated 290 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 20 basis points and the prior period adjustment related to new labor agreements added 30 basis points to operating ratio.
- Operating Income of $9.9 billion was up 6%.
- Union Pacific's 2022 capital program totaled $3.4 billion.
- The company repurchased 27.1 million shares in 2022 at an aggregate cost of $6.3 billion.
Operating Performance: Network Operations Impacted by Crew Availability and Operational Inefficiencies; Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021
- Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate improved 18% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.98 for full year 2021.
- Freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.
- Locomotive productivity was 125 GTMs per horsepower day, a 6% decline.
- Average maximum train length of 9,329 feet was flat.
- Workforce productivity of 1,036 car miles per employee was flat.
- Fuel consumption rate of 1.078, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
2023 Guidance
- Full year carloads to exceed Industrial Production
- Full year operating ratio improvement
- Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
- Capital Allocation:
- Capital plan of $3.6 billion
Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Supplemental financial information is attached.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and
4th Quarter
Full Year
Percentages, For the Periods Ended December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,768
$
5,297
9
%
$
23,159
$
20,244
14
%
Other revenues
412
436
(6)
1,716
1,560
10
Total operating revenues
6,180
5,733
8
24,875
21,804
14
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,174
1,070
10
4,645
4,158
12
Fuel
853
597
43
3,439
2,049
68
Purchased services and materials
633
538
18
2,442
2,016
21
Depreciation
569
556
2
2,246
2,208
2
Equipment and other rents
238
230
3
898
859
5
Other
301
302
-
1,288
1,176
10
Total operating expenses
3,768
3,293
14
14,958
12,466
20
Operating Income
2,412
2,440
(1)
9,917
9,338
6
Other income, net
92
83
11
426
297
43
Interest expense
(333)
(295)
13
(1,271)
(1,157)
10
Income before income taxes
2,171
2,228
(3)
9,072
8,478
7
Income taxes
(533)
(517)
3
(2,074)
(1,955)
6
Net Income
$
1,638
$
1,711
(4)
$
6,998
$
6,523
7
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.67
$
2.67
-
%
$
11.24
$
9.98
13
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.67
$
2.66
-
$
11.21
$
9.95
13
Weighted average number of shares - basic
612.7
640.4
(4)
622.7
653.8
(5)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
613.7
642.1
(4)
624.0
655.4
(5)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.30
$
1.18
10
$
5.08
$
4.29
18
Operating Ratio
61.0
%
57.4
%
3.6
pts
60.1
%
57.2
%
2.9
pts
Effective Tax Rate
24.6
%
23.2
%
1.4
22.9
%
23.1
%
(0.2)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
4th Quarter
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
974
$
889
10
%
$
3,598
$
3,181
13
%
Fertilizer
171
176
(3)
712
697
2
Food & refrigerated
265
259
2
1,093
998
10
Coal & renewables
523
485
8
2,134
1,780
20
Bulk
1,933
1,809
7
7,537
6,656
13
Industrial chemicals & plastics
502
507
(1)
2,158
1,943
11
Metals & minerals
548
481
14
2,196
1,811
21
Forest products
325
351
(7)
1,465
1,357
8
Energy & specialized markets
624
558
12
2,386
2,212
8
Industrial
1,999
1,897
5
8,205
7,323
12
Automotive
594
469
27
2,257
1,761
28
Intermodal
1,242
1,122
11
5,160
4,504
15
Premium
1,836
1,591
15
7,417
6,265
18
Total
$
5,768
$
5,297
9
%
$
23,159
$
20,244
14
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
208
213
(2)
%
798
805
(1)
%
Fertilizer
41
48
(15)
190
201
(5)
Food & refrigerated
44
48
(8)
187
189
(1)
Coal & renewables
215
215
-
885
819
8
Bulk
508
524
(3)
2,060
2,014
2
Industrial chemicals & plastics
151
157
(4)
637
606
5
Metals & minerals
196
181
8
785
697
13
Forest products
52
63
(17)
241
250
(4)
Energy & specialized markets
140
137
2
552
559
(1)
Industrial
539
538
-
2,215
2,112
5
Automotive
198
182
9
778
701
11
Intermodal [a]
743
728
2
3,116
3,211
(3)
Premium
941
910
3
3,894
3,912
-
Total
1,988
1,972
1
%
8,169
8,038
2
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,681
$
4,187
12
%
$
4,509
$
3,953
14
%
Fertilizer
4,167
3,705
12
3,749
3,470
8
Food & refrigerated
5,957
5,409
10
5,844
5,279
11
Coal & renewables
2,431
2,251
8
2,410
2,173
11
Bulk
3,799
3,457
10
3,658
3,305
11
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,335
3,242
3
3,388
3,207
6
Metals & minerals
2,790
2,659
5
2,797
2,598
8
Forest products
6,264
5,521
13
6,092
5,424
12
Energy & specialized markets
4,459
4,054
10
4,320
3,956
9
Industrial
3,711
3,522
5
3,704
3,467
7
Automotive
3,007
2,576
17
2,902
2,511
16
Intermodal [a]
1,672
1,541
9
1,656
1,403
18
Premium
1,953
1,748
12
1,905
1,601
19
Average
$
2,902
$
2,686
8
%
$
2,835
$
2,519
13
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
973
$
960
Short-term investments
46
46
Other current assets
2,933
2,545
Investments
2,375
2,241
Properties, net
56,038
54,871
Operating lease assets
1,672
1,787
Other assets
1,412
1,075
Total assets
$
65,449
$
63,525
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
1,678
$
2,166
Other current liabilities
3,842
3,578
Debt due after one year
31,648
27,563
Operating lease liabilities
1,300
1,429
Deferred income taxes
13,033
12,675
Other long-term liabilities
1,785
1,953
Total liabilities
53,286
49,364
Total common shareholders' equity
12,163
14,161
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
65,449
$
63,525
Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity
53.2
%
41.9
%
Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*
17.3
%
16.4
%
*
ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Millions,
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
6,998
$
6,523
Depreciation
2,246
2,208
Deferred and other income taxes
262
154
Other - net
(144)
147
Cash provided by operating activities
9,362
9,032
Investing Activities
Capital investments*
(3,620)
(2,936)
Maturities of short-term investments
46
94
Purchases of short-term investments
(46)
(70)
Other - net
149
203
Cash used in investing activities
(3,471)
(2,709)
Financing Activities
Share repurchase programs
(6,282)
(7,291)
Debt issued
6,080
4,201
Dividends paid
(3,159)
(2,800)
Debt repaid
(2,291)
(1,299)
Net issuance of commercial paper
(205)
325
Debt exchange
-
(270)
Other - net
(30)
(24)
Cash used in financing activities
(5,887)
(7,158)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
4
(835)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
983
1,818
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year
$
987
$
983
Free Cash Flow**
Cash provided by operating activities
$
9,362
$
9,032
Cash used in investing activities
(3,471)
(2,709)
Dividends paid
(3,159)
(2,800)
Free cash flow
$
2,732
$
3,523
*
Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $70 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021.
**
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
4th Quarter
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*
191
197
(3)
%
191
203
(6)
%
Average train speed (miles per hour)*
23.8
24.2
(2)
23.8
24.6
(3)
Average terminal dwell time (hours)*
24.5
24.4
-
24.4
23.7
3
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
123
129
(5)
125
133
(6)
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
208,949
209,970
-
843,443
817,919
3
Train length (feet)
9,191
9,319
(1)
9,329
9,334
-
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**
73
78
(5)
pts
67
73
(6)
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**
58
58
-
pts
59
63
(4)
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,010
1,046
(3)
1,036
1,038
-
Total employees (average)
31,120
29,989
4
30,717
29,905
3
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$
3.70
$
2.53
46
%
$
3.65
$
2.23
64
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
222
228
(3)
909
888
2
Fuel consumption rate***
1.064
1.088
(2)
1.078
1.086
(1)
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
20,683
21,656
(4)
%
79,725
79,520
-
%
Fertilizer
2,701
3,185
(15)
11,769
12,387
(5)
Food & refrigerated
4,576
4,651
(2)
17,965
18,475
(3)
Coal & renewables
21,847
22,795
(4)
91,824
85,586
7
Bulk
49,807
52,287
(5)
201,283
195,968
3
Industrial chemicals & plastics
6,626
7,257
(9)
29,572
30,048
(2)
Metals & minerals
9,367
8,611
9
37,827
32,993
15
Forest products
5,546
6,458
(14)
25,438
25,863
(2)
Energy & specialized markets
9,575
9,420
2
37,068
37,902
(2)
Industrial
31,114
31,746
(2)
129,905
126,806
2
Automotive
4,384
3,830
14
17,018
14,879
14
Intermodal
17,622
16,977
4
72,546
73,620
(1)
Premium
22,006
20,807
6
89,564
88,499
1
Total
102,927
104,840
(2)
%
420,752
411,273
2
%
*
Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.
**
Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.
***
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions,
2022
Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,440
$
5,842
$
6,109
$
5,768
$
23,159
Other revenues
420
427
457
412
1,716
Total operating revenues
5,860
6,269
6,566
6,180
24,875
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,101
1,092
1,278
1,174
4,645
Fuel
714
940
932
853
3,439
Purchased services and materials
561
622
626
633
2,442
Depreciation
555
559
563
569
2,246
Equipment and other rents
215
230
215
238
898
Other
337
331
319
301
1,288
Total operating expenses
3,483
3,774
3,933
3,768
14,958
Operating Income
2,377
2,495
2,633
2,412
9,917
Other income, net
47
163
124
92
426
Interest expense
(307)
(316)
(315)
(333)
(1,271)
Income before income taxes
2,117
2,342
2,442
2,171
9,072
Income taxes
(487)
(507)
(547)
(533)
(2,074)
Net Income
$
1,630
$
1,835
$
1,895
$
1,638
$
6,998
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.58
$
2.93
$
3.05
$
2.67
$
11.24
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.57
$
2.93
$
3.05
$
2.67
$
11.21
Weighted average number of shares - basic
632.2
625.6
620.4
612.7
622.7
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
633.6
626.8
621.5
613.7
624.0
Dividends declared per share
$
1.18
$
1.30
$
1.30
$
1.30
$
5.08
Operating Ratio
59.4
%
60.2
%
59.9
%
61.0
%
60.1
%
Effective Tax Rate
23.0
%
21.6
%
22.4
%
24.6
%
22.9
%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
877
$
867
$
880
$
974
$
3,598
Fertilizer
180
183
178
171
712
Food & refrigerated
267
271
290
265
1,093
Coal & renewables
508
492
611
523
2,134
Bulk
1,832
1,813
1,959
1,933
7,537
Industrial chemicals & plastics
520
557
579
502
2,158
Metals & minerals
485
562
601
548
2,196
Forest products
364
386
390
325
1,465
Energy & specialized markets
552
586
624
624
2,386
Industrial
1,921
2,091
2,194
1,999
8,205
Automotive
501
561
601
594
2,257
Intermodal
1,186
1,377
1,355
1,242
5,160
Premium
1,687
1,938
1,956
1,836
7,417
Total
$
5,440
$
5,842
$
6,109
5,768
23,159
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
205
195
190
208
798
Fertilizer
45
53
51
41
190
Food & refrigerated
47
48
48
44
187
Coal & renewables
225
202
243
215
885
Bulk
522
498
532
508
2,060
Industrial chemicals & plastics
160
161
165
151
637
Metals & minerals
182
205
202
196
785
Forest products
64
63
62
52
241
Energy & specialized markets
131
141
140
140
552
Industrial
537
570
569
539
2,215
Automotive
190
192
198
198
778
Intermodal [a]
757
805
811
743
3,116
Premium
947
997
1,009
941
3,894
Total
2,006
2,065
2,110
1,988
8,169
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,269
$
4,451
$
4,641
$
4,681
$
4,509
Fertilizer
4,016
3,437
3,504
4,167
3,749
Food & refrigerated
5,637
5,770
6,017
5,957
5,844
Coal & renewables
2,262
2,426
2,514
2,431
2,410
Bulk
3,508
3,642
3,685
3,799
3,658
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,247
3,455
3,508
3,335
3,388
Metals & minerals
2,660
2,755
2,969
2,790
2,797
Forest products
5,672
6,128
6,347
6,264
6,092
Energy & specialized markets
4,219
4,161
4,434
4,459
4,320
Industrial
3,574
3,674
3,852
3,711
3,704
Automotive
2,640
2,919
3,030
3,007
2,902
Intermodal [a]
1,566
1,711
1,672
1,672
1,656
Premium
1,782
1,943
1,939
1,953
1,905
Average
$
2,711
$
2,830
$
2,895
$
2,902
$
2,835
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
Net income
$
6,998
$
6,523
Add:
Income tax expense
2,074
1,955
Depreciation
2,246
2,208
Interest expense
1,271
1,157
EBITDA
$
12,589
$
11,843
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(426)
(297)
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
54
56
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,217
$
11,602
Debt
$
33,326
$
29,729
Operating lease liabilities
1,631
1,759
Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0 [a]
-
-
Adjusted debt
$
34,957
$
31,488
Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA
2.9
2.7
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2022
2021
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.9
2.7
Factors Affecting Comparability:
Labor accrual adjustment [b]
(0.1)
N/A
Comparable adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA*
2.8
2.7
[a]
Prior periods were recast to conform to the current year presentation, which removes the impact of pension and OPEB when the net amount represents a funded amount.
[b]
Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from net income and $23 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit (OPEB) liabilities divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2022 and 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.
**
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity
Millions, Except Percentages
2022
2021
Net income
$
6,998
$
6,523
Average equity
$
13,162
$
15,560
Return on average common shareholders' equity
53.2
%
41.9
%
Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*
Millions, Except Percentages
2022
2021
Net income
$
6,998
$
6,523
Interest expense
1,271
1,157
Interest on average operating lease liabilities
56
54
Taxes on interest
(304)
(280)
Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted
$
8,021
$
7,454
Average equity
$
13,162
$
15,560
Average debt
31,528
28,229
Average operating lease liabilities
1,695
1,682
Average invested capital as adjusted
$
46,385
$
45,471
Return on invested capital as adjusted
17.3
%
16.4
%
Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*
2022
2021
Return on invested capital as adjusted
17.3
%
16.4
%
Factors Affecting Comparability:
Labor accrual adjustment [a]
0.1
N/A
Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted
17.4
%
16.4
%
[a]
Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
*
ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2022 and 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Financial Performance*
Reported results
Labor accrual
Adjusted results
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages
(GAAP)
adjustment
(non-GAAP)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Compensation and benefits expense
$
4,645
$
(92)
$
4,553
Operating expense
14,958
(92)
14,866
Operating income
9,917
92
10,009
Income taxes
(2,074)
(23)
(2,097)
Net income
6,998
69
7,067
Diluted EPS
11.21
0.12
11.33
Operating ratio
60.1
%
(0.3)
pts
59.8
%
As of December 31, 2022
Shareholders' equity
$
12,163
$
69
$
12,232
*
The above table reconciles our results for the twelve months ended and as of December 31, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted compensation and benefits expense, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, compensation and benefits expense, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.
