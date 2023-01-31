Dynavax Announces Uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that effective as of market open today, January 31, 2023, its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market® and will continue trading under its current ticker symbol "DVAX".

"Dynavax's advancement to the Nasdaq Global Select Market is a further outcome of continued excellence in execution across the organization, and reflective of our strong growth and financial performance in recent years," said Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. "The Nasdaq Global Select Market is recognized as having the highest listing standards of any exchange in the world. Dynavax is honored to be among this class of company. I want to thank our stakeholders, partners, patients and employees, as we work diligently to execute our growth strategy in continual pursuit of the corporate mission to help protect the world against infectious disease."

Dynavax was previously listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Nasdaq Global Select Market consists of over 1,700 stocks that meet Nasdaq's strictest financial and liquidity requirements and corporate governance standards.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding expected or anticipated future growth and performance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including the risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 and periodic filings made thereafter, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

