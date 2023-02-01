NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moroccanoil®, the iconic global leader in argan oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce Moroccanoil The Collective™, the brand's first-ever three-day international community event! Hosted at Resorts World Las Vegas, the first integrated resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade, this event will be held from Sunday, September 10 through Tuesday, September 12 with enrollment open as of, February 1, 2023. This event will build brand loyalty and community, bringing together Moroccanoil professionals* to learn, network, and collaborate with their industry peers and Moroccanoil Ambassadors.

MOROCCANOIL® INTRODUCES MOROCCANOIL THE COLLECTIVE™ 2023 (PRNewswire)

The event programming will include:

Artistic and Business Education Sessions taught by influential industry professionals

Networking events for the Moroccanoil international family of stylists

Artistic Presentations from Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes and Global Creative Director Antonio Corral Calero .

Moroccanoil will also host its first-ever Global Hair Competition; details to be announced on March 1 and will culminate in the naming of a winner at the event.

"Our global family of professionals has always been at the heart of the Moroccanoil brand, it's our salon community that helped spread the word of our first product, Moroccanoil Treatment. Since then, so many of our launches and efforts have been to support their craft," says Moroccanoil Vice President of Global Education, Robert Ham. "This is why we are so excited to host Moroccanoil The Collective™, celebrating our professional roots and bringing together our community for a weekend of inspiration, education, and hair."

Moroccanoil was built on innovation, and since its inception, the brand has strived to be a leader in the creative and professional community. Over the years, it has increased its professional offerings from products and classes to building out the Moroccanoil Academy where stylists are provided hands-on training. Moroccanoil recently expanded its portfolio to include its biggest launch yet—the Professional Haircolor Collection, strengthening the brand's long-standing commitment to salon professionals.

Join the movement and register immediately for early access packages at MoroccanoilProfessionals.com/The-Collective! Early access packages are only available until April 30.

*Note: This event is available to all hairstylists 21 and above.

EARLY ACCESS PACKAGE PRICING*:

Sunday – Tuesday | $1,200 Opening Reception Artistic & Business Sessions Networking & Artistic Presentation Celebration Dinner & Global Hair Competition Finale Closing Party

Opening Reception



Artistic & Business Sessions



Networking & Artistic Presentation



Celebration Dinner & Global Hair Competition Finale



Closing Party

Sunday – Wednesday | $1,700 (Single); $2,700 (Double) 3-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas Moroccanoil Swag Bag Welcome Pool Party Opening Reception Artistic & Business Sessions Networking & Artistic Presentation Celebration Dinner & Global Hair Competition Finale Closing Party

3-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas



Moroccanoil Swag Bag



Welcome Pool Party



Opening Reception



Artistic & Business Sessions



Networking & Artistic Presentation



Celebration Dinner & Global Hair Competition Finale



Closing Party

Sunday – Wednesday | $2,000 (Single); $3,000 (Double) 3-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas Moroccanoil Premium Swag Bag Early Access Class Registration VIP Seating at Events $50 Gift Card to Pop-Up Shop Welcome Pool Party Opening Reception Artistic & Business Sessions Networking & Artistic Presentation Celebration Dinner & Global Hair Competition Finale Closing Party

3-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas



Moroccanoil Premium Swag Bag



Early Access Class Registration



VIP Seating at Events



$50 Gift Card to Pop-Up Shop



Welcome Pool Party



Opening Reception



Artistic & Business Sessions



Networking & Artistic Presentation



Celebration Dinner & Global Hair Competition Finale



Closing Party

*Pricing Available February 1 – April 30

ABOUT MOROCCANOIL

Inspired by the Mediterranean, the Moroccanoil brand comes to life through our iconic turquoise packaging and a signature fragrance, for an exotic experience that transports the senses. Our first product, the original Moroccanoil Treatment, pioneered oil-infused haircare and created the worldwide buzz on argan oil. At the heart of our brand is the stylist community that inspires us to create effective and easy-to-use products. And today, our goal remains unchanged: to continue pioneering innovation in beauty, while using our platform to make a difference, through our PETA Beauty Without Bunnies Certification as a cruelty-free brand, certifying that we never test our products on animals, as well as other efforts to give back.

Moroccanoil hair and body products are available at fine salons and retailers, spas, and online in over 70 countries worldwide. Visit us at Moroccanoil.com. For daily inspiration, follow @Moroccanoil on Twitter and Instagram; subscribe to our beauty tutorials on YouTube, and find us on Facebook!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moroccanoil