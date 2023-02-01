STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF ANN MCLAUGHLIN KOROLOGOS

STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF ANN MCLAUGHLIN KOROLOGOS

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of Ann McLaughlin Korologos, a trailblazer who devoted her life to public service. Ann was the quintessential Renaissance woman, equally at ease in the art gallery she owned, the educational foundations she supported, the corporate boardrooms she ran, or the high-level public offices in which she served.

12/17/1987 Swearing In of Ann McLaughlin as Secretary of Labor by Warren Burger in Roosevelt Room, with President Reagan standing nearby (PRNewswire)

The Reagan Foundation mourns the loss of Ann McLaughlin Korologos , a trailblazer who devoted her life to public service.

Ann Korologos was U.S. Secretary of Labor from 1987-1989 under President Ronald Reagan, only the second woman to undertake that position. She also served as Under Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Treasury. In the private sector, she served as Chairman of the President's Commission on Aviation Security and Terrorism with particular reference to the destruction of Pan American Airways Flight 103.

When President Reagan announced his intention to nominate Ann McLaughlin as his Secretary of Labor he remarked, "She's proven her skill and dedication. She's placed her stamp on our so-called revolution." And on welcoming her to the Cabinet, he called her a "woman of uncommon experience and competence, and a woman who will continue the tradition of strong leadership."

Ann McLaughlin Korologos has served with distinction on the Board of Trustees of the Reagan Foundation since 2008. She was instrumental in the creation and launch of the Reagan Legacy Council, a program which has helped to institute the preservation and promotion of President Reagan's legacy far into the future.

Our thoughts and prayers go to her husband, Tom, and their entire family.

Contact: Melissa Giller

mgiller@reaganfoundation.org

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ronald Reagan Presidential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute