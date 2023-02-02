bioMérieux Introduces GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™

Only Environmental Swabbing Assay That Simultaneously Detects Both Salmonella and Listeria Through a Single Enriched Sample with PCR Confirmation, On-Site Solution is Now Available for Implementation, Strengthening Company's Overall Food Safety Portfolio

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, announces the availability of GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™, the only assay of its kind to simultaneously detect both Salmonella and Listeria from environmental swabbing, including PCR confirmation. The solution provides cost savings, laboratory waste reduction, and a streamlined workflow to empower rapid and effective quality decisions.

Only GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™ detects both Salmonella and Listeria from environmental swabbing, including PCR confirmation.

Salmonella and Listeria workflows and assays available on the market consist of separate enrichments. With GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™, users can test environments for both Salmonella and Listeria through one swab, one enrichment and one sample prep, improving overall sampling efficiencies and sustainability.

The GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™ assay is the result of bioMérieux's xPRO program – an innovation engine within bioMérieux partnering directly with industry leaders to rapidly develop, validate, and commercialize cutting edge molecular assay to respond to emerging needs and provide solutions for new markets enhancing their overall quality programs.

"The evolution of ENVIROPRO™ demonstrates our commitment to innovation through our xPRO program and our success in building game-changing assays," said Ben Pascal, Global Head xPRO Program, bioMérieux. "Bringing much needed efficiencies to routine environmental monitoring will not only reduce costs for our end users but do so in a far more sustainable way, a key focus in the market."

GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™ is designed to empower rapid and effective quality decisions with a best-in-class workflow that eliminates cumbersome DNA purification steps and reduces hands-on time.

The solution is an AOAC Performance Tested Method and can be applied across food industry verticals with applications including but not limited to dairy, dry fruits, nuts, seeds, berries, nutraceuticals, and multicomponent products (e.g., ready-to-eat meals).

For bioMérieux, the introduction of GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™ is the latest innovation supporting food safety to enter the market this year, after the debut of the GENE-UP® QUANT Salmonella innovation, which was awarded as method of choice for Salmonella enumeration in the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) labs this summer.

"The introduction of these innovative assays mark an important step forward for the food industry, as they provide more detailed data and results in less time to enhance decision making throughout the production process. We look forward to continued collaboration with our customers and partners to identify the existing and emerging issues that threaten food safety to develop solutions that not only meet these needs but improve public health worldwide," said Miguel Villa, Vice President of Industry Americas at bioMérieux.

GENE-UP® ENVIROPRO™ is now available for implementation. For more information, please visit www.biomerieux-industry.com.

About Biomérieux

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2021, revenues reached €3.4 billion, with over 93% of international sales (outside of France).

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software, and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

