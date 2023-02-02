Hundreds of Future Urologists Celebrate Match Day 2023

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) and the American Urological Association (AUA) announce the results of the 2023 Urology Residency Match—the system through which U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world learn where they will complete their residency.

More than 500 medical trainees registered in this year's Urology Match for 386 positions in 145 urology residency training programs across the country. When the matching algorithm was processed, 383 vacancies were matched with 75% of trainees matched to a position in a program. This is up from 365 vacancies matched in 2022.

This year's Urology Match was also a paramount year for females applying for and matching with urology programs, as a higher percentage of female participants matched with programs (81%), compared to their male counterparts (73%). Two nonbinary trainees and two transgender trainees also matched with urology residency programs. Of all matched applicants, 5.7% are Black or African American and 11.5% are Latino, Hispanic or of Spanish origin, which is a significant increase over the 7.4% of matched applicants who identified as Latino, Hispanic or of Spanish origin in 2022.

"We are extremely proud of the success of the Urology Residency Match and look forward each year to helping medical students begin their practice in urology," said SAU President Raj Som Pruthi, MD. "This program is vital to advancing urology by helping to develop the careers of the people who make up the future of our specialty."

On average, the 2023 Urology Match participants submitted 88 applications. Participating programs received an average of 332 applications. Programs granted an average of 42 interviews, with potential residents taking an average of 12 interviews. Matched applicants had an average of 15 programs on their preference lists.

"The AUA is honored to host the many applicants pursuing a future in the practice of urology," said AUA President Edward M. Messing, MD, FACS. "We commend all the Match participants for their hard work, resilience and commitment. The future of urology is bright."

Urology Match Day is an annual rite of passage for U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world. Medical students begin the residency application process at the start of their final year in medical school. After applying to various registered programs across the country, select candidates are invited by programs for interviews, which are held in the fall and early winter. Once the interview period is over, both registered parties submit their preference lists to the AUA, which has performed the Urology Match annually on behalf of the SAU for nearly 40 years.

Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can be predictors of future trends in physician workforce shortages and supply. View statistics on the 2023 Match and past

Match results.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Society of Academic Urologists: Formed in 2016 when the Society of University Urologists and the Society of Urology Chairpersons and Program Directors merged, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU), provides academic urologists with a forum to discuss, review and work toward resolving critical issues in all aspects of academic urology. Additionally, SAU maximizes benefits for educational urology programs, streamlines communications with the AUA, RRC, ABU and other societies, as well as gives academic urology a voice in the AUA Match Program.

