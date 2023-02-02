Infinite Concierge Services Inc - The solution emerging organizations have been waiting for.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the world shifts towards a more hybrid and remote work environment, employers and employees alike are searching for ways to bridge the gap between flexibility and productivity. Infinite Concierge Services (ICS) launches the ideal solution.

In the face of a rapidly evolving workforce, it's more important than ever for employers to find new ways to engage and retain top talent. Studies have shown that engaged employees are more productive and can drive a 21% increase in profitability for organizations. However, retaining employees is a growing challenge, with 63% of companies reporting it's harder to retain than to hire. And with 75% of employees experiencing burnout, it's essential to find ways to promote work-life balance.

Infinite Concierge Services is here to help. The wide range of business support services offered can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any organization. With a flexible subscription model, organizations have the ability to customize the services each month, allowing them to adapt to their changing needs. It also enables employees to focus on their primary responsibilities and enjoy a more balanced work environment. These interns contribute to increasing productivity and reducing retention rates.

About Infinite Concierge Services:

Infinite Concierge Services Inc. offers comprehensive and customizable concierge services that are designed to cater to the unique needs of your business, helping to create a harmonious environment that boosts efficiency and performance. From managing daily tasks and nurturing client relationships to improving the employee experience and handling administrative functions, we are your dedicated partner in driving the success of your company. With our experience in both the hospitality and corporate sectors, trust us to be your go-to companion in the new era of work.

