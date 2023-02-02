Sharing Decades of a Dedicated Vision to End Cancer

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society becomes official event owners of America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride to elevate impact in the fight against blood cancer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bike The West, the longstanding owner of the iconic cycling event, "America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride" will be passing the baton to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) as they officially announced today, the global leader in the fight against blood cancer are named the new event production owners.

As the name suggests, each June, America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride provides breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe and its surrounding wilderness. Fit for cyclists of all ages and experience levels, the unique event has earned its title and why it has appealed to cyclists from across the country for the past three decades.

As the largest charity endurance training program in the world, LLS's athletics program Team In Training has coached nearly 27,000 cyclists who have raised more than $110 million for LLS at America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride over its nearly 30 years of partnership with Bike The West.

"As I prepare for retirement, after 40 years of producing quality rides, I am honored to be transferring the ownership of this incredible event to LLS, who I know will continue its legacy and maximize impact in the fight against cancer," said Bike The West Event Director, Curtis Fong. "Throughout three decades of partnership, Bike The West and LLS continue to share a dedicated vision for a world without cancer."

LLS's signature fundraisers have helped move the needle forward for cancer patients for over 70 years, helping LLS invest more than $1.6 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment.

Despite progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.

"Bike The West and LLS have been riding together toward a common goal since the inception of America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride and will be working closely to produce the same incredible experience for our dedicated riders," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer. "We are proud to take this next step together to support the blood cancer community and we are confident it's only onwards and upwards from here!"

How to Join America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride

Happening on June 4, 2023 in Lake Tahoe, interested riders of all levels are encouraged to register through LLS's Team In Training program here and join the fight against blood cancer. Team In Training "teammates" will receive event access and can choose from three distance options, 35, 72, or 100-mile rides. They will also have access to experienced coaching and fundraising support, onsite event celebrations, recognition and incentive items, and more.

Riders can also sign up through general registration here, which includes 72 or 100-mile options.

To learn more, visit lls.org/americas-most-beautiful-bike-ride.

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society



The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.



Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.



For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

