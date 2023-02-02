Texas Health Fort Worth Named Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has earned accreditation from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery, which recognizes the hospital's high standard of quality patient care and safety.

Texas Health Fort Worth (PRNewswire)

Texas Health Fort Worth is the first hospital in North Texas accredited by SRC as a Center of Excellence.

Texas Health Fort Worth is the first hospital in North Texas and fifth in Texas accredited by SRC as a Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery.

SRC also recognized five surgeons on the hospital's medical staff as Accredited Surgeons of Excellence: Paul Gray, M.D., Scott Bloemendal, M.D., Christian Carr, M.D., Travis Crudup, M.D. and Carlos Rodriguez, D.O.

"This accreditation reflects both the commitment of Texas Health Fort Worth and the accredited surgeons to provide the highest standard of care to our hernia patients at every encounter, from the first consult to the operating room to follow-up care after surgery," said Gray, physician program coordinator.

Health care facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to verify the applicant meets SRC's proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.

"We're proud to recognize Texas Health Fort Worth for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients," said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. "This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible."

Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Fort Worth, said the accreditation is an indication to North Texans looking for hernia relief that they can receive safe, effective and evidence-based care close to home.

"Whether it's routine hernia surgery or a more complex repair, patients can feel at ease knowing they're being treated at an accredited hospital that meets rigorous standards for delivering high-quality care," DeLeon said.

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 28,000 employees.

Texas Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Health Resources) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Health Resources