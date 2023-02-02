Trina Storage starts strong in 2023, signs over 100MWh Elementa deals in the UK

MUNICH, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, the vertically integrated battery energy storage solution provider, today announced the contract closure for another two Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in the UK shortly after the signing of the 50MW/102 MWh Swangate project last month. These two new deals, 25MW/58MWh and 50MW/58MWh respectively, will also be utilizing Trina Storage's vertically integrated battery storage product – Elementa.

The flexible, safe and high-performance grid-scale BESS – TrinaStorage Elementa (PRNewswire)

Trina Storage to deploy its first-ever Solar + Storage project

The newly signed 25MW/58MWh project is located in the midlands region of England. Trina Storage will offer its Elementa-based next-gen energy storage solution, adding to an existing photovoltaic project there. For Trina Storage, it will be the first solar-plus-storage project in the UK, demonstrating the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of the Elementa battery storage solution.

The UK has ambitious climate targets aimed at achieving a net-zero power system, propelled by renewable sources taking up a larger share in the country's electricity mix. Solar-plus-storage applications are now the long-term and sustainable trend to guarantee power grid stability. By incorporating storage systems, the peak generation from the PV system can be shifted as energy demand fluctuates, further improving grid stability, ensuring maximized generation and in turn revenue. In addition, solar and storage integration can help avoid renewable curtailment, further ensuring the safe and successful integration of renewables.

Trina Storage takes long strides in the energy storage market

Apart from the co-location project, Trina Storage will provide another 50MW/58MWh standalone BESS solution to the UK's leading smart energy infrastructure provider, SMS plc. This project will be located in Berkeley Gloucestershire, England. It is the second-time Trina Storage has been chosen by SMS after their first project in Burwell, Cambridgeshire was successfully delivered in early 2022. A great recognition from an existing customer best proves Trina's outstanding deployment capability.

Both projects will be utilizing Trina's in-house Elementa battery system, while the full-wrapped solution comprises of Trina's strong engineering as well as service scope. Trina Storage drives advanced technical innovations to offer the most advanced liquid-cooled BESS, embedded with enhanced battery performance and improved safety features, ensuring maximized project returns. The world-class and highly competitive BESS solution is designed to meet the surging demand in the storage market globally. Trina Storage is taking long strides with a strong project pipeline of over 5GWh globally, to ultimately bring more efficiency to modern power grids and build an energy-secure world.

Building a greener future with Trina Storage

As the global storage leader, Trina Storage is always striving for excellence. The Advanced Energy Storage Technology Research Institute is all set to extend technical innovations. The integration base also adds to Trina Storage's robust supply chain advantages. Professional local teams are established to offer all-around support and services to our customers. Trina Storage continues to make big moves, proving its resolve and confidence in leading the energy transition through storage.

Commenting on these recent achievements, Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Storage at Trina Storage said:

"We much appreciate the continued trust from SMS and look forward to deploy our first solar-plus-storage project. We will offer the advanced system and services backed by professional deployment to support them and ensure future successes, continued commitment to our clients, and a greener, more sustainable future."

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, is a global energy storage system provider dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-effective storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Building on over 25 years of solar experience, we deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions to utilities and developers around the world.

