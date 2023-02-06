GALDERMA LAUNCHES CUTTING-EDGE FORMULATION WITH ALASTIN SKINCARE® RESURFACE SKIN POLISH DEVELOPED TO UNCOVER VISIBLY GLOWING SKIN

The award-winning, physician-dispensed skincare brand, Alastin Skincare, continues to innovate with dual-action exfoliator

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, today announced the launch of Alastin Skincare® ReSURFACE Skin Polish. The newest product addition to the Alastin Skincare collection of scientifically formulated and clinically tested products is designed to sweep away dead skin cells and impurities for instantly smoother and visibly brighter skin.

ALASTIN Skincare ReSURFACE Skin Polish (PRNewswire)

ReSURFACE Skin Polish delivers the power of dual-action exfoliation through volcanic minerals and glycolic acid (AHA) in a non-irritating, hydrating formula. It has been clinically proven to help improve tactile roughness and skin dullness within one week of use. ReSURFACE Skin Polish can be lightly massaged to clean skin with circular motions and is recommended to be used once a week (or as directed by Skincare Professional) followed by moisturizer.

"We are excited to launch ReSURFACE Skin Polish, adding to Alastin Skincare's comprehensive collection of products that help promote skin rejuvenation through scientifically-backed ingredients and research. Exfoliating with improper technique or harsh ingredients can easily damage the skin barrier and contribute to premature signs of aging. Uniquely formulated with a proprietary blend of physical and chemical exfoliants that work in tandem in a non-irritating formula, ReSURFACE reveals softer, brighter skin and delivers essential nourishment for noticeable results even after first use." Amber Edwards, Chief Medical Officer, ALASTIN.

ReSURFACE Skin Polish ($62) can be purchased from Alastin Skincare® aesthetic physicians' offices. Visit www.alastin.com for more information and to find a physician retailer near you.

About Alastin Skincare®

Alastin Skincare® is a range of innovative, clinically tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. These unparalleled Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with TriHex Technology®, a patented combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology, and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

@AlastinSkincare #AlastinSkincare

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com

Galderma Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Galderma