Ultima Genomics Announces Collaboration with 10x Genomics to Enable Seamless Integration of Chromium Single Cell Applications on Ultima Sequencers

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc. and 10x Genomics today announced a collaboration to integrate use of the 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression solutions with Ultima's advanced ultra-high throughput sequencing systems. As part of the 10x Compatible Partner Program, the parties will provide researchers with streamlined, cost-effective workflows to enable the interrogation of gene expression in single cells at greater scale.

Photo credit: Ultima Genomics (PRNewsfoto/Ultima Genomics) (PRNewswire)

10x Genomics' Single Cell solutions enable researchers to understand the full complexity of biology on a cell-by-cell basis through a variety of applications. The combination of Ultima's sequencing platform with 10x Genomics' leading single cell technologies will provide customers the opportunity to analyze samples more cost effectively or interrogate larger and more complex single cell libraries, leading to valuable new insights that may only be revealed through scale. Initial data produced by the companies show similar performance to existing sequencing technologies, demonstrating the potential utility for higher throughput applications.

"We believe that Ultima's sequencing technology, based on a new architecture designed to enable sequencing at a fraction of the cost of other technologies, will provide customers the flexibility to analyze more single cell samples or perform larger and more comprehensive studies" said Doron Lipson, Chief Scientific Officer of Ultima Genomics. "We are pleased to partner with 10x Genomics to help unleash the power of scale in single cell analysis and accelerate genomic discovery."

"We're excited to welcome Ultima Genomics to the 10x Compatible Partner Program and to validate our leading Chromium single-cell assays on Ultima sequencers," said Edwin Hauw, Vice President of Marketing at 10x Genomics. "We share a belief that enabling more single cell analysis at lower cost and higher scale is key to accelerating research and ultimately advancing human health. The validation of Chromium assays on Ultima sequencers is another way we're working to make single cell analysis more accessible and routine for researchers around the world."

Scientists and researchers interested to learn more about running the 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression solutions on Ultima Genomics sequencing platforms can find more information at https://www.ultimagenomics.com/publications-and-resources

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change — and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth, and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 4,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,700 issued patents and patent applications.

Media inquiries: ultimagen@consortpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ultima Genomics