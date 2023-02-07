1WorldSync Announces Senior Executive Promotions in Human Resources, Product and Marketing

Eileen Timmins, Randy Mercer and TJ Waldorf to lead as Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the promotions of three senior executives, Eileen Timmins, Randy Mercer and TJ Waldorf, to continue leading the high-growth SaaS provider as Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively.

"These promotions are a reflection of Eileen, Randy and TJ's contributions and leadership within 1WorldSync over the last several years," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer of 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed company. "Teamwork, humility and continuous improvement are just a few of our core values that perfectly describe these three executives, and I am excited for them to continue applying their talents within 1WorldSync as we focus on our next phase of growth."

Eileen Timmins- Chief Human Resource Officer

Eileen is responsible for 1WorldSync's global human resources and administration. A values-driven leader, she emphasizes the importance of communications and programs that unite 1WorldSync's employees and offices worldwide. Prior to joining 1WorldSync, Eileen held a variety of global human resources leadership roles in technology and financial services. Her determination to make 1WorldSync a world-class employer has resulted in a best place to work recognition for multiple years in a row.

"1WorldSync's thoughtful, values-driven culture has been an essential ingredient in the company's dynamic growth story," said Timmins. "I look forward to continuing to partner with the remarkable team at 1WorldSync and build on the momentum of our high-performing, purpose-driven teams that deliver exceptional results in a culture where everyone can thrive."

Randy Mercer- Chief Product Officer

Randy is an omnichannel product content expert with over 15 years of industry experience. He leads 1WorldSync's global product management and solution architecture teams, aligning the company's portfolio with current customer needs and emerging market trends. In particular, over the last three years, Randy has led the expansion of capabilities in existing products, the ideation of new functionality and the identification of complementary acquisitions.

"Having experienced the evolution of 1WorldSync over many years, I'm excited to lead the continued growth of our solution portfolio," said Mercer. "Our product team is incredibly focused on delivering customer value at every turn, and I look forward to further enabling our user community across all of their channels."

TJ Waldorf- Chief Marketing Officer

TJ is a customer-centric marketing leader focused on delivering unique value to 1WorldSync's customer segments. Currently, he leads 1WorldSync's marketing, communications, business development and community engagement functions. Prior to joining 1WorldSync in 2020, TJ served as Chief Marketing Officer at a leading-edge Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, where he led marketing, inside sales and customer success.

"We have an amazing community of customers and an expansive addressable market we can serve with our capabilities and solutions. It's that foundation that gets my team and me excited to bring our best selves to work every day," said Waldorf. "I'm looking forward to this next phase of growth and evolution in 2023 and beyond."

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and food service industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

