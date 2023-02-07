Beacon EmbeddedWorks Announces the Launch of New i.MX 8M Plus System On Module and Development Kit

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a leading global provider of embedded products, announces its newest, feature-dense System on Module (SOM) – the i.MX 8M Plus and companion Development Kit. Built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus, with up to four ARM Cortex-A53 cores running up to 1.8 GHz, the SOM is both powerful and versatile. Multiple configurations are available to meet your exact needs with uncompromising quality and unwavering high-performance. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' i.MX 8M Plus SOM stands out as the premier selection for security, power-efficiency, and high-definition video and graphics processing. The comprehensive kit includes an i.MX 8M Plus SOM, baseboard, power supply, microSD card, and all necessary cables. Fully tested and pre-certified, the SOM is ideal for demanding applications where small size, reliability and regulatory compliance are essential and the dev kit makes developing applications quick and easy.

The i.MX 8M Plus SOM offers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity options with a secure integrated element to ensure end-to-end security. Camera and display features are supported by the MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI-2 with up to four lanes each. HDMI and LVDS are also available display options. Six synchronous audio interfaces, S/PDIF input/output, and 8-channel pulse density modulation (PDM) input deliver cutting-edge audio capabilities. Beacon's i.MX 8M Plus SOM comes equipped with all the necessary interfaces, including USB 3.1 Gen 1, UART, I2C, and SPI with multiplexed GPIO to support peripherals.

Not only is the Beacon i.MX 8M Plus SOM a powerful embedded solution with a laundry list of features; everything is contained in a compact package approximately the size of a quarter. With dimensions of 28 x 38 mm, the SOM is perfect for applications where solutions must be compact. The i.MX 8M Plus SOM is produced in compliance with RoHS and REACH standards.

The function and features of this new SOM serves to reduce your design risk. Leverage the fully tested i.MX 8M Plus SOM from Beacon EmbeddedWorks to kickstart your development process. Whether implemented as an off-the-shelf SOM or a custom-tailored solution, rest assured knowing that Beacon EmbeddedWorks provides in-house support for the full product lifecycle.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history developing cutting-edge SOMs with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach coordinates development and manufacturing engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. As your new and improved embedded partner Beacon EmbeddedWorks exceeds expectations with pre-certified SOMs that are compact, secure, and customizable.

