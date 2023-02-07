Blend360 Appoints Marina Klusas as Head of Partnerships & Alliances

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a global provider of data, analytics, and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies, announced today the appointment of Marina Klusas as Head of Partnerships & Alliances. Marina will be responsible for building a focused Partner & Alliance Practice with key strategic partners that support our clients. Under Marina's leadership, Blend360 aims to become a top service provider for partners like Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, GCP, Amperity, and other CDPs.

"Partnerships with trusted technology vendors are critical for our clients' success," says Ozgur Dogan, President & Co-Founder of Data Science. "Marina will play a leadership role in forming strategic partnerships between Blend360 and key software providers in the marketplace which will allow us to make a bigger impact on our clients' business. This is a big priority for us in 2023."

Establishing a strong partner ecosystem will help drive Blend's acceleration in the market; from enhancing and growing core competencies to improving the service and delivery experience for Blend's customers. Marina explains that, "Blend has an enormous opportunity to help our clients navigate the technology landscape by working with industry-leading partners. These are foundational ecosystems that our clients use every day, and by building strategic partnerships around them we are ensuring that our clients maximize their investments and build for durability, stability, and flexibility."

Klusas joins Blend360 with over 18 years of experience in the Martech and Tech industries. Most recently, she led Global Alliances & Partnerships at Amperity, an enterprise Customer Data Platform; and previously held Sales and Partner leadership roles at Resonate and Comscore. On her decision to join Blend360, Klusas said, "In my past role, I was seeing the need for a service partner with the capability, flexibility, and agility to help clients understand the Modern Data Stack. Blend360 kept fitting the bill time and again while leaving clients thrilled. There's an increasing need for service firms to help clients navigate and support their complicated tech investments, and Blend's expertise in this area combined with their client obsession made it an easy choice to help them build a partnership practice from the ground up."

Blend360 is an award-winning provider of data, analytics, and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies every year they have been in business and has been awarded a world-class ranking in client satisfaction for the past four years. It has over 600 employees with offices domestically in NY, MD, CO, and CA and internationally in India and EMEA.

