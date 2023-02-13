Simpleview releases the year-end edition of the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report

Simpleview releases the year-end edition of the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report

The 2022 year-end edition of the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report aims to understand the progress made since March 2020 and looks forward at the health of the DMO's critical lead pipeline

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview is pleased to release the Simpleview Sales Quarterly 2022 year-end report. As the most comprehensive review of the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry's sales performance, this report examines aggregated data collected in 2022 from 215 DMOs to provide destination organizations with the information needed to support their sales strategies and stakeholder communications in 2023.

www.simpleviewinc.com (PRNewsfoto/Simpleview) (PRNewswire)

Some highlights from the report include:

How well lead volume, the number of bookings, and booked room nights performed relative to the benchmark year of 2019

How the average size event for convention center leads impacted peak room nights in 2022

How the top two segments for convention center event leads (Health and Medical, Pharmaceutical and Technology, and Science and Engineering) compared to 2019

2Synergize , LLC, a Simpleview consulting company, created this timely report for DMOs to see how their third-quarter performance compared to other DMOs of their size and region.

"Our goal for the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report is to provide DMOs with the information needed to support their sales strategy," said Christine "Shimo" Shimasaki, managing director at 2Synergize, LLC. "We want to provide DMOs with tools to educate their local communities and stakeholders about the opportunities and challenges of our industry's recovery."

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SIMPLEVIEW