Vireo Health of Minnesota Appoints Amber Shimpa as Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC ("Vireo" or the "Company"), a physician-founded medical cannabis company based in Minneapolis, today announced that Amber Shimpa has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Shimpa's appointment to the role follows eight years of cross-organizational leadership at the Company, including serving as the Company's first Chief Financial Officer when it began operating under the name Minnesota Medical Solutions.

Amber Shimpa commented, "I'm proud to join Kyle in this new role and lead Vireo into the future. I look forward to working more closely with our team members and partner organizations to improve the lives of patients and other Minnesotans who have been negatively impacted by the failed war on drugs. Our organization has been steadfast in its commitment to these initiatives since our inception, and we'll continue to do this important work despite significant challenges posed by current federal regulations and related capital constraints."

Vireo Health of Minnesota was founded in 2014 by former Hennepin County Medical Center emergency room physician, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, after learning about the medical benefits of cannabis for patients with chronic pain. Dr. Kingsley will remain actively involved with the Company and continue to support Ms. Shimpa on matters related to public affairs, product quality, and as an advocate for safe and affordable access to cannabis for Minnesotans.

Dr. Kingsley commented, "Amber has been an incredible advisor and business partner to me since our formation. Her tireless work to advance our mission has earned the respect of our entire organization, and she personifies the essence of the professional talent, growth mindset and integrity that cannabis companies should bring to the communities in which they operate. She has become an irreplaceable executive unique in her compassion for her team and her community, and I'm confident her enhanced role will serve our Company well."

Vireo Health of Minnesota began serving medical cannabis products to Minnesota patients in 2015. Since then, the Company has grown to serve over 46,000 patients with more than 200 Minnesota-based employees. In addition to its work serving medical patients, the Company funds restorative justice programming through its ongoing criminal expungement clinics, community educational events, and direct fundraising campaigns for The Last Prisoner Project and its 1937 Impact Fund. The Company's medical and scientific research teams also continue to work collaboratively with the University of Minnesota, Health Partners and Park Nicollet to study the impacts of medical cannabis on cancer patients and adults with chronic pain.

Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC, a subsidiary of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), is a physician-founded medical cannabis company based in Minneapolis. The Company's mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its patients while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. Vireo Health of Minnesota manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products which it distributes through its network of eight Green Goods® retail dispensaries throughout Minnesota. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

