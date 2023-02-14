Norfolk Southern establishes $1 million fund to support East Palestine community

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced it is creating a $1 million charitable fund to be available immediately as one component of its planned support for the community of East Palestine, Ohio. The company will work with state and local leaders to identify where the donations can do the most good.

"We are committed to East Palestine today and in the future," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw. "We will be judged by our actions. We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive."

Shaw continued, "This fund allows Norfolk Southern to move quickly to meet their immediate needs. We anticipate making further charitable contributions in East Palestine as conversations continue with local leaders and members of the community."

The contribution will supplement other efforts to support residents, businesses, and first responders, which include:

Distributing more than $1.2 million in financial assistance to nearly 900 families and a number of businesses to cover costs related to the evacuation. Those include reimbursements and cash advancements for lodging, travel, food, clothes, and other related items.

Reimbursed the East Palestine Fire Department $220,000 to replace Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs, which allow firefighters to breathe compressed air when responding to fires.

Providing more than 100 air purifiers for residents to use in their homes. Air purifiers are also being purchased for the East Palestine municipal building in coordination with the City Manager.

Coordinating and funded cleaning and air monitoring services for the East Palestine Elementary and High Schools.

Completing more than 400 in-home air tests in conjunction with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In-home air monitoring has not detected substances related to the incident and does not indicate a health risk.

