PinkCherry Unveils The Sexiest Cities With Their Latest 2022 Interactive Map

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PinkCherry, the leading online retailer for sexual health and wellness products, as part of their year in review, has released its 11th edition of "Sexiest Cities," an interactive map on pinkcherry.com that allows users to explore which city is getting down with sex toys and even diving into which sex toys and pleasurable products loved and enjoyed most last year.

To even out the playing field, PinkCherry's map bases their rankings on the most sex toy sales per person for the Top 10 Sexiest Cities on populations over 300k, and their Top 10 Sexiest Towns with populations below that threshold. The sexiest cities are ranked according to consumer purchases and behaviors from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022.

So, what steamy secrets did PinkCherry discover?

New York was the most prepared going into the Year of the Rabbit, purchasing just under double the rabbit vibrators than any other city

Chicago was named the Most Self-Obsessed City, as the city that secured the most Clone-a-Willy kits, yes, including the ones that glow in the dark

Los Angeles has locked up their partners and locked in the title of Most Cuffed Up City, buying the most handcuffs and restraints of 2022

Dallas may be hot, but it's also Wet and Wild, as this city earns the title for the most lubes purchased in 2022

Chicago is our Futuristic City, purchasing the most in sex tech toys

Washington was head over heels in love, and wins the title of Most Romantic City, purchasing the largest amount of shareable couples' toys

Phoenix was busy building their sex rooms as the Dominant Designer City, purchasing the most sex furniture, including position pillows, sheets, and benches

Shh, don't tell your neighbors, but Atlanta claims the title of our Most Discreet City, purchasing a lot of discreet vibrators

And, Sacramento ends our steamy list as our City that Gives Good Vibes, having purchased the most gift cards

Finally, the results you have been waiting for. The rankings are in; the crown for the #1 sexiest city in America goes to…. Chicago, Illinois (whose residents bought the most sex toys)! Their most purchased products were the Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator and TikTok Famous PinkCherry Rose Vibrator.

Dallas, Texas is in second place for the second year in a row with no shortage of sexy secrets. Their favorite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a great companion to one of their top-selling toys, the Magic Wand Rechargeable.

These cities, which followed closely behind in order, were Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Seattle making up America's Top 5 Sexiest Cities.

PinkCherry encourages Americans to explore the map and see how other cities and towns compare to theirs.

Would you like to know how your city ranks? Find the complete ranking of cities at https://www.pinkcherry.com/pages/americas-sexiest-cities

America's Top 10 Sexiest Cities

Chicago, Illinois Dallas, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Phoenix, Arizona New York, New York Los Angeles, California Minneapolis, Minnesota

America's Top 10 Sexiest Towns

Ashburn, Virginia Columbus, Indiana Tempe, Arizona San Luis Obispo, California West Lafayette, Indiana Hamburg, New York Bangor, Maine Wesley Chapel, Florida Frisco, Texas Summerville, South Carolina

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry is one of the largest online sexual health and wellness retailers in North America, with the mission of making sex toys accessible for all – because everyone deserves pleasure. Since 2007, PinkCherry has sold over twenty million pleasure products, including sex toys and essentials like condoms and lubricants. PinkCherry's reputation has been built on their excellent customer service (4.5/5 Google Customer Reviews).

PinkCherry carries over 7,000 products and hundreds of different lines at competitive prices, real-time inventory, and fast, free, discreet shipping on orders over $59! For more information, please visit www.PinkCherry.com .

