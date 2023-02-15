DuPont to Participate at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 23rd from 8:35 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

