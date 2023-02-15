Eight Roads Ventures China Promotes Three New Partners Further Strengthening its Leadership Team

Eight Roads Ventures China continues to grow its team and now has 10 Partners across its healthcare and technology teams

Showcasing the firm's commitment to developing leaders from within

BEIJING and SHANGHAI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Roads, a leading global venture capital firm, today announced the promotion of Shawn SHEN, Cody YIN and Gordon ZHANG to Partners in its China Ventures team. The three new partners each joined Eight Roads as Associates nearly a decade ago. The promotion underscores the firm's commitment to developing leaders from within.

Despite the market volatility, Eight Roads has continued to grow its team in China over the past 12 months, showcasing the strength and benefits of having proprietary and patient capital of Fidelity. After the promotion, Eight Roads Ventures China has 10 Partners across its healthcare and technology teams, and each of them brings an average of 20 years of experience from China and abroad. The three new partners bring solid domain expertise, deepening the firm's ability to better support entrepreneurs across stages and sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Shawn, Cody and Gordon to the leadership team in China," said, Jarlon Tsang, Managing Partner and Head of China at Eight Roads Ventures. "The three of them have proven themselves as trusted partners to entrepreneurs and make great contributions to our portfolio companies and the firm's development. As we continue to build our portfolio, a key priority for us is to have the right talent in place to support and mentor our portfolio and teams."

Shawn joined Eight Roads in 2014. He currently leads investments in AI and Deep Tech and has helped the firm build a strong position in this sector. Shawn has strong technical skills and industry know-how in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Autonomous Driving, Metaverse and Web 3.0, and has led several deals the likes of Pony.ai, Insilico Medicine, Innovusion, Inceptio, EQ Mining, Deep Mirror, JBD and Gravity XR.

After spending time at IQVIA, Cody joined Eight Roads in 2014. Working within the healthcare team, Cody leads our investments in Digital Health with a focus on key themes such as payor upgrade, digital specialty care, and digital CXO. Cody has built a strong portfolio that offers proprietary sector insights and synergy to Eight Roads' broader healthcare investment strategy, including MediTrust, FCB Health, EB Tech, Gyenno, Haici, Zeen Health, Pharbers, and NeuroSmart.

Since joining the firm's technology team in 2014, Gordon invests in fintech, software, smart manufacturing and blockchain sectors in China . His systematic and theme-driven approach has led the team to build robust investment theses around RMB internationalization, asset management, taxing, accounting and invoicing, insurance Tech, payment and lending. Gordon has led investments in companies like Forceclouds, Pingcode, Fenbeitong, Yingmi, Kafang, Qixiangyun and Aden.

Eight Roads Ventures has become one of the world's largest venture capital platforms, with $11 billion of committed capital across Asia, Europe and the U.S. Since its founding, Eight Roads has partnered with over 300 companies globally, including Alibaba, Innovent, Laurus Labs, Neo4j and Wuxi Pharma - all pioneers, which went on to become global success stories. More recent market leaders include AppsFlyer, API Holdings (the parent company of PharmEasy), Eyebright, Icertis, Hibob, Paidy, Pony.ai and PingPong.

Globally, Eight Roads has over 80 investment professionals who bring local market knowledge and sector expertise that help identify opportunities and spot emerging trends across geographies, nearly 20 Venture Partners who support entrepreneurs with deep technical, operational expertise and strong industry networks and over 30 functional experts across Marketing, HR, Finance, Legal, Compliance and IT.

About Eight Roads Ventures

Eight Roads Ventures is a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity, managing over $11 billion of assets across China, India, Europe, Israel, Japan and the U.S. Our 50-year history of investing includes partnerships with over 300 healthcare and technology companies globally. Some of Eight Roads Ventures' global investments include Alibaba, Beam Therapeutics, Pony.ai, Innovent Biologics, Insilico Medicine, Hibob, Medbanks, Semma Therapeutics and WuXi PharmaTech.

