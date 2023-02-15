MUFON Statement on Recent Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs)

CINCINNATI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, is dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs and UAP in order to benefit humanity. As the longest-serving organization of its kind, having been in existence since 1969, MUFON has collected critical data that can be used to learn more about the recent high-altitude objects that were shot down at the beginning of February. MUFON's UFO Sightings Map is the number one application in the Paid Maps & Navigation category, according to Google, and MUFON was featured on the History Channel's Ancient Aliens on February 10th. With over 6,000 members globally, of which 650 are trained and equipped Field Investigators, MUFON's database is extensive and debunks truths behind many UFO encounters.

MUFON is prepared to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate and find answers

In the past 11 days, there have been four UFO sightings that have heightened public awareness of national security: the surveillance balloon over South Carolina's coast on February 4th, the car-sized object over the Alaskan coast on February 10th, the cylindrical object in Yukon, Canada on February 11th, and the octagonal structure over Lake Huron on February 12th. Given the increase in significant sightings with public exposure, MUFON is available to comment and speak on the topic. MUFON is compiling a report on similar sightings over the last 3 years, and what MUFON Field Investigators have determined, from the MUFON database.

United States senators had a classified briefing February 14th to discuss this concerning activity in American airspace and ask critical questions of the Biden administration. According to POLITICO, speakers for the briefing included Melissa G. Dalton, an assistant secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. With limited information being gathered or disseminated, there are questions on how to provide oversight. Lawmakers are wondering who is behind these incidences and why there are so many occurrences now? Have we just not been looking for them? MUFON has been looking and recording and is prepared to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate and find answers.

