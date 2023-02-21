New Collinson Survey Reveals Which Services Travelers Are Willing to Pay for at the Airport

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson, the world's largest travel experience company and operator of Priority Pass, recently conducted a quantitative study to understand spending trends at airports. The survey gathered insights from 600 travelers from six airports across the United States and Canada – Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Miami International Airport (MIA), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) – and provided an in-depth look at what flyers want.

The survey results identified the services travelers are willing to pay for based on airport:

Sleep pods - The majority agree rest is worth the price. (57% would pay for pods in MIA, 56% in DFW, and 48% in YVR)





Security fast track - A separate line and quick screening process is a priority. (53% overall would pay in MIA, 50% in DFW, 51% in SFO, and 48% in YVR)

While some perks are unanimous favorites across locations, some regions and demographics express unique interests:

JFK travelers are inclined to pay for gaming zones (57% of males 35-44 years old), beauty salons (56% of females 18-24 years old), and airport assistance (58% of males 34-44 years old)





Female travelers are willing to pay for spa services and relaxation. (56% of females in YYZ, 54% in SFO, and 53% in YVR)





For road warriors, a working space to plug in and focus is worth paying for. (38% overall in SFO, 38% in MIA, and 36% in YVR)

In all airports surveyed, Priority Pass (PP) members reported spending an average of 16% more on airport premises than non-Priority Pass members.

PP members spend 23% more on books, magazines, and alcohol





Members spend 33% more on comfort items like pillows, souvenirs, headphones, clothing, and other accessories





Members are also 16% more likely to dine in the terminal vs. non-PP members

Collinson is prioritizing enhancements that elevate the air travel experience, aligning their plans with the desires of passengers. With Priority Pass, members can access a network of 1,300 lounges and experiences, including dining, retail, sleep, spa and gaming in over 650 airports in 148 countries across the globe.

For more information about Collinson, visit Collinsongroup.com.

