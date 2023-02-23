New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Two Million COSORI® Air Fryers Recalled by Atekcity Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Two-Million-COSORI-Air-Fryers-Recalled-by-Atekcity-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

More than 1.2 Million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles Recalled by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/More-than-1-2-Million-Mainstays-Three-Wick-Candles-Recalled-by-Star-Soap-Star-Candle-Prayer-Candle-Due-to-Fire-and-Laceration-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Walmart

SCARPA North America Recalls F1 Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/SCARPA-North-America-Recalls-F1-Ski-Boots-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Zinus Recalls SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bed Frames Due to Injury Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Zinus-Recalls-SmartBase-Euro-Slats-Metal-Platform-Bed-Frames-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

1st Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Injury and Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by XDEEP

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/1st-Stage-Scuba-Regulators-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury-and-Drowning-Hazard-Manufactured-by-XDEEP

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Brand High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Clark-Associates-Recalls-Lancaster-Table-and-Seating-Brand-High-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

TJX Recalls Bookcases Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by Furniture Source International; Sold at HomeGoods

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/TJX-Recalls-Bookcases-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Imported-by-Furniture-Source-International-Sold-at-HomeGoods

