Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Chappell Wealth Management as Partner Firm

Sanctuary's largest producing wirehouse breakaway team to date hails from Merrill Lynch and encompasses seven professionals with close to $1.5 billion in AUM

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomed Chappell Wealth Management as its latest partner firm. The seven-person team based in The Woodlands, Texas, is led by Brent Chappell, CFP®, CIMA®, Brad Chappell, CIMA®, Michael Mills, CFP®, and Spencer Carlson, CFA. With close to $1.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), the team is the 17th in Texas to choose Sanctuary's model of partnered independence. To date, Chappell Wealth Management is the largest producing wirehouse breakaway team to join forces with Sanctuary since the firm's launch in 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth, said, "I've known Brent and Brad Chappell for many years from our days together at Merrill in Texas and hold them in the highest regard. They have an outstanding business, reflecting their well-earned reputation for integrity, work ethic, and devotion to clients. We look forward to supporting Chappell Wealth Management's continued growth and success."

"When we saw that by partnering with Sanctuary, we would have a choice of custodians with all the freedom and flexibility of best-in-class resources, wrapped up in a structure that largely eliminates conflicts of interest, we just knew this was the right place for us," explained Brent Chappell, CFP®, CIMA®, Managing Partner & Founder, Chappell Wealth Management. "Now, we can wake up every day and search for the best solutions for all of our clients' needs, regardless of who the provider is. It's exciting and energizing to be part of that."

"By partnering with Sanctuary, we see real opportunities to grow our business that weren't available to us previously and wouldn't exist in a lateral move to another wirehouse," added Brad Chappell, CIMA®, Managing Partner & Founder, Chappell Wealth Management. "As we did our due diligence, it became obvious that Sanctuary was the perfect fit. On top of that, they are willing to build the custom resources we need for our business. It's a partnership we're really excited about for the future."

Brent Chappell CFP®, CIMA®, began his financial services career in 2002 after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with dual degrees in Finance and Spanish. His professional credentials include earning the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), and Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designations. He was named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list from 2018-2022 and the Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list in 2023 as well as the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Brad Chappell, CIMA®, graduated with honors from The University of Texas with a BBA in Finance and began working in financial services industry in 2004. He was with Merrill Lynch from 2006 until the launch of Chappell Wealth Management and holds the CIMA® designation. He was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list in 2023. Other honors include Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list in 2021, and the Forbes America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, and On Wall Street's Top 40 Under 40 lists in 2020.

Currently in his fifteenth year in financial services, Managing Partner Michael Mills is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a graduate of Texas Christian University. Prior to joining The Chappell Group with Merrill Lynch, he worked for a real estate private equity company in Dallas, where he served as Vice President of Capital Markets.

With more than 10 years in financial services, Spencer Carlson was a pension actuary before joining The Chappell Group as a financial advisor in 2014. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Actuarial Science and Financial Mathematics and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Support for the team comes from Chel Larkin, Jaymie Wendt, and Brianna Warren. With 22 years of experience before joining The Chappell Group at Merrill Lynch, Chel Larkin was a Financial Center Manager with Bank of America. She earned a BS in International Business from Arizona State University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance, from Sam Houston State University. Jaymie Wendt is a graduate of Texas A&M University and assists with client services and account administration. Brianna Warren is a graduate of Sam Houston State University and was an elementary school teacher before joining The Chappell Group in 2015.

"The deep and extensive roots that our leadership team has across the wirehouse segment continue to position our firm as the destination of choice for wirehouse breakaway advisors," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "With access to Sanctuary's open architecture platform, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive support, Chappell Wealth Management is poised for significant future success. Equally important, Chappell Wealth Management's decision to align with Sanctuary reflects the broader strength of our pipeline and robust growth prospects throughout this year and beyond."

To learn more about Chappell Wealth Management, please visit www.chappellwealth.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth