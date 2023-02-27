RéVive Skincare Embarks on Nationwide Pop-Up Tour with Neiman Marcus

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Science based skincare brand, RéVive, is setting out on a nationwide tour with longtime retail partner, Neiman Marcus. The pop-up series will educate consumers on the science behind the brand and how RéVive helps Give New Life to Skin with their signature Bio-Renewal Technology. At each pop-up, guests can enjoy three mini services for face, neck and eye to experience the brand's innovative formulas.

In 1997, RéVive first launched their best-selling Moisturizing Renewal Cream with Neiman Marcus. Since then, the retailer and luxury skincare brand have partnered together to offer consumers a large assortment of luxury skincare products.

"While today, RéVive has several distribution partners globally, we look to Neiman Marcus to deliver exceptional in-store experiences and unique offerings. The Neiman Marcus and RéVive customer has an expectation of a high level of personalized service, product education and knowledge. We are thrilled to partner to bring RéVive's first-ever fully immersive experience complete with mini services, individualized consultations and brand and technology education, to our customer in some of our largest and long-standing regional locations – especially as Neiman Marcus was the first RéVive distribution partner," says RéVive CEO, Elana Drell Szyfer.

RéVive's brand roots are in helping people feel great about their skin. With expertise spanning across 25 years, RéVive has become synonymous with cutting-edge science, offering a collection of products across seven distinct collections – Renewal, Intensité, Fermitif, Perfectif, Supérieur, Sensitif and Peau.

Each product has been scientifically formulated with Bio-Renewal Technology, inspired by proteins that naturally produced by the body. Use of these molecules are clinically proven to help reduce visible signs of aging and deliver fast results. With increased skin renewal and improved collagen and elastin, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalized. Skin acts younger and looks softer, smoother, and glowing while collagen breakdown is slowed, and brown spots are lightened.

The tour will kick off on February 27th at Neiman Marcus in Houston, Texas and will continue on through July in other key markets including Texas and California.

DATES

February 27 th – March 12 th ; Houston, TX

March 20 th – April 2 nd ; Dallas, TX

April 17 th – April 30 th ; Palo Alto, CA

June 19 th – July 2 nd; Newport Beach, CA

ABOUT RÉVIVE

GIVE NEW LIFE TO SKIN

Founded in 1997, RéVive™ is a luxury skincare line developed by Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. Each product has been scientifically formulated with Bio-Renewal Technology, inspired by patented and Nobel Prize Winning science used by Dr. Brown to heal burn victims. This technology is comprised of three key peptides and clinically proven to help reduce visible signs of aging and delivers fast results. With increased skin renewal and improved collagen and elastin, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalized and signs of aging are dramatically reduced. The appearance of wrinkles is minimized, skin density and elasticity are increased, collagen breakdown is slowed, and dark spots are lightened. Skin acts younger and looks soft, smooth, and glowing. RéVive can be found at reviveskincare.com, select specialty stores and luxury online retailers in the US and UK and other global markets such as Spain, Italy, China and more.

