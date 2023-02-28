Arbor Digital and Polygon Advisory Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Tax Advice and Services in the Crypto Industry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Digital, the leading direct exposure crypto-asset investment solution for individual investors and RIAs, has announced a strategic partnership with Polygon Advisory Group, the leading crypto-tax service provider in the industry. Through the partnership, Arbor Digital and its SMA clients will have access to Polygon's tax planning strategy expertise in the crypto-industry. Marc Nichols, Product Director of Arbor Digital, said: "Tax planning and strategy are critical components of crypto-asset management, and Polygon Advisory Group is the leading provider in this space."

Arbor Digital offers responsible digital asset management through our True Digital Asset SMAtm. We provide a depth of experience in the digital asset investment space as well as a low-cost, flexible, and efficient strategy for Registered Investment Advisors who wish to offer their clients direct exposure to this emerging asset class. (PRNewswire)

The two firms share a client-centric approach in providing value and service in crypto-assets to individual investors and financial professionals. The partnership will help financial advisors and their clients safely and securely engage with the crypto-economy.

Sharon Yip, CPA, Co-Founder of Polygon Advisory Group, said: "We share Arbor Digital's commitment to putting clients first, and we look forward to working together to help investors navigate the complex tax landscape of the crypt-industry."

The crypto industry has seen rapid growth in recent years, making it increasingly important for investors to understand the tax implications of their investments. The partnership between Arbor Digital and Polygon Advisory Group will help investors navigate the complex tax landscape of the crypto-industry.

Arbor Digital and Polygon Advisory Group's partnership will provide comprehensive investment solutions that offer investors direct exposure to cryptocurrencies in a secure and regulated environment. The partnership represents a significant step forward in providing a full-service wealth management offering for individual investors and RIAs.

This week's The Asset (r)Evolution Podcast , scheduled to release on February 28, will feature experts from both companies discussing the impact of digital transformation on the financial services industry. On March 8, the companies will hold a webinar designed to help investors navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency taxation.

Arbor Digital is a leading direct exposure crypto-asset investment solution for individual investors and RIAs. Its team of seasoned investment professionals and blockchain experts provide comprehensive investment solutions that offer investors direct exposure to cryptocurrencies in a secure and regulated environment.

Polygon Advisory Group is a leading crypto-tax service provider in the market, specializing in tax planning and strategy in the crypto-industry. The company has a wealth of experience in navigating the complexities of crypto-tax laws and regulations and is widely regarded as a trusted authority in the space.

SOURCE Arbor Digital