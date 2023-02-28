Ashland Place Completes Second Financing for Royal Aero GmbH and Aquila Air Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new financing facility for three B737-800s for Royal Aero GmbH ("Royal Aero") and Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"). This represents the second financing that Ashland Place has completed for Royal Aero and Aquila, having financed three other 737-800s in 2022. Details of the initial transaction can be found here.

Established in 2002, Royal Aero offers a wide range of solutions for airlines, lessors and MROs including aircraft and engine leasing, trading, parts supply and material management, and technical consultancy services.

Aquila is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines and other aviation equipment. Aquila is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing.

"We are excited to once again partner with Royal Aero and Aquila," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "Executing efficiently on innovative solutions for clients continues to be our top priority, and we look forward to supporting the Royal Aero and Aquila teams on future projects."

"Working with the Ashland Place team allows us to move quickly and strategically when we see opportunities in the marketplace to expand our portfolio," said Paul Jackson, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Aero. "We appreciate the continued collaboration with Jennifer and the results we've successfully delivered together."

Al Wood, Chief Executive Officer at Aquila, stated: "In working alongside Ashland Place, we were again pleased to be able to find an optimal and expeditious solution for the transaction. Our teams continue to work very well together."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and McGuire Woods represented Royal Aero and Aquila on this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Royal Aero GmbH

Royal Aero GmbH, with its headquarters in Miesbach, Germany, specializes in the leasing and trading of mid-life and older commercial aircraft and engines. In addition, they are one of the biggest independent European based suppliers of surplus OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts and procurement services to the aviation industry and one of the top aviation engineering consultancy businesses. Its business model comprises of the purchase, the outsourced overhaul and the resale of OEM engine parts for commercial aircraft engines; the leasing and trading of both aircraft and engines from their own pool and managed assets; the management of lessors and airlines engines throughout their life-cycle and through overhaul utilizing their engineering consultancy services and in-house Midas Online software. For more information, please visit www.royalaero.com.

About Aquila Air Capital

Aquila Air Capital is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines, and other aviation equipment., Aquila Air Capital is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. Aquila Air Capital is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. For more information, please visit www.aquilaaircapital.com.

