Hop Into Easter with Chocolove Eggs

Elevate your Easter egg hunts and gift baskets with Chocolove's decadent, limited-edition Chocolate Eggs in four varieties

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, is announcing the return of its festive, bite-sized chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Available in four flavors – Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs – Chocolove's limited-edition chocolates are individually wrapped in resealable pouches, making them perfect for hiding and gifting. Plus, this is the only time of year fans can get Chocolove's marshmallow filling in premium Belgian milk chocolate.

Here are the details on Chocolove's Chocolate Easter Eggs:

Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs: Creamy salted almond butter in premium 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs: Salted caramel in premium 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs: Creamy salted peanut butter in premium 33% Belgian milk chocolate

Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs: Fluffy and light marshmallow filling in premium 33% Belgian milk chocolate

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa; Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified.

The egg pouches are available nationwide at these and other independent grocery store chains: Albertsons, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Harris Teeter, ShopRite, MOM's Organic Market, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Kowalski's Markets, The Fresh Market, Dave's Markets, Roche Bros. Supermarkets.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

