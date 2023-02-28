HOT 97 HANDS THE MIC TO BLACK WOMEN WITH THE LAUNCH OF TWO LIFESTYLE PODCASTS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WOE PODCAST NETWORK

"Savageland" and "2 Chicks With An Attitude" podcasts are raw, unfiltered, and tackle the topics that Black women are thinking about but sometimes don't dare to discuss out loud — launching on March 1 and March 3, 2023.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA), owner of HOT 97, the world's first all Hip-Hop station that's dominated New York City for over 20 years, announces that it's partnering with the WOE Podcast Network to launch two women-led podcasts that explore and dissect relevant and relatable topics.

This exclusive partnership expands MediaCo's radio, digital, and advertising divisions while providing a much-needed space for Black content creators to authentically connect with culture and have honest conversations. The two podcasts, titled Savageland and 2 Chicks With An Attitude, are launching on March 1 and March 3, respectively, on HOT97.com .

According to the CEO of MediaCo, Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, the partnership with WOE Podcast Network allows MediaCo to support a vital lineup of new Black talent. "As we build out our podcast offerings, it's important to amplify new and unique voices. Partnering with WOE allows us to feature talent with whom we might not otherwise work. We are excited to see them shine," said Lindsay.

Both podcasts are hosted by Black women and feature honest and lively conversations while capturing the pulse of what Black women want to talk about. Savageland guides listeners through the ruthless minefield of modern dating. Fearlessly led by Crystal Watson, a seasoned veteran of the singles scene, the show explores dating from different perspectives. With a variety of guests and candid conversations that balance insight with playful banter, the show will make listeners laugh, cry, and carry on to date another day.

What do you get when you juxtapose two women, a few drinks, and a lot of audacity? 2 Chicks With An Attitude. Hosts Bre and Kiara tackle subjects like sexual freedom, dating younger vs. older men, and the government telling women what they can do with their bodies. These two women make sure to let the world know that men are just along for the ride. Add in a few RANDO's (random men) dropping by to share their opinion and a few shots of tequila and this is one podcast party you don't want to miss.

Atlanta-based WOE Podcast Network brings together a collective of creators that represent the next wave of real people with unique voices. With Founder and Executive Producer Erik Gordon at the helm, the network is dedicated to amplifying POC voices.

"We are excited to partner with MediaCo, a company with legendary brands like HOT 97 and WBLS, to launch this new podcast media endeavor. Rahsan-Rahsan and the team have been nothing short of amazing," Gordon said. "This content will offer listeners a new way to experience culture and it will broaden our reach. Through this ongoing partnership with MediaCo, we're empowering Black creators and leveling inequity in the industry. This is only the beginning."

ABOUT MEDIACO: MediaCo Holding Inc. ("MediaCo") is a publicly listed multimedia company (NASDAQ: MDIA) that serves communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two of the top urban radio stations in New York City, HOT 97 and WBLS. These stations also reach audiences across the country via digital video, audio streaming, podcasts, and social media.

ABOUT HOT 97: HOT 97 (WQHT 97.1FM) is the world's first all Hip-Hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over 20 years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on-air talent, such as Ebro Darden, Funk Flex, and Nessa, as well as being the world's premier source for Hip Hop music culture, both on air and online at HOT97.com and its mobile app.

ABOUT WOE PODCAST NETWORK: Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, WOE Podcast Network brings unique voices to platforms around the world. The collective introduces new dimensions to podcasting with content that shares and connects voices that often go unheard. WOE is made up of subject-matter experts across all cultural sub-sections — serial daters, shit talkers, CEOs, celebrities, athletes, and regular guys — and is determined to empower, educate, entertain, and engage listeners in all lanes.

