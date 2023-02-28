INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Performance Exceeded High End of Outlook:
- Revenue of $1.1 billion propelled by 7% same-store sales growth in Global Lottery, a 21% increase in Global Gaming revenue, and record contribution from PlayDigital
- 24% increase in operating income to $230 million; operating income margin of 21%, up 340 basis points vs. PY on substantial increase in Global Gaming and PlayDigital profitability
Full Year 2022 Financial Performance Met High End of Outlook:
- Revenue of $4.2 billion, up 3% as reported and 8% at constant currency, driven by strong Global Gaming and PlayDigital growth
- Record operating income of $922 million; 22% operating income margin includes significant Global Gaming improvement
- Delivered $899 million in cash from operations and $582 million in free cash flow on strong performance and disciplined management of invested capital
- Reduced net debt by $771 million; leverage improves nearly a half turn to 3.1x
- Returned a record $276 million to shareholders
- Expect full year 2023 revenue of $4.1 - $4.3 billion with operating margin of 21% - 23%; first quarter 2023 revenue of approximately $1.0 billion with operating margin of 22% - 24%
"We achieved all our financial goals last year while strengthening product leadership positions across our Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital activities," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Important strategic work executed over the last few years has transformed IGT into a company with higher growth prospects, a better profit profile, and a solid path to delivering on our long-term goals. It has also enabled record capital returns to shareholders in 2022. We enter 2023 from a position of strength with good momentum across business segments."
"2022 was another year of significant financial accomplishments," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "With reduced interest expense and improvements to the effective tax rate, 2022 adjusted EPS highlights IGT's significantly improved earnings power. We generated strong cash flow while funding increased investments for future growth. This, coupled with proceeds from sales of non-core businesses, allowed us to meaningfully reduce debt and leverage to the lowest levels ever. The Company's enhanced credit profile and significant liquidity provide solid support and flexibility as we execute our multi-year plan."
Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
Year Ended
Y/Y
Constant
All amounts from continuing operations
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In $ millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
639
687
(7) %
(3) %
2,593
2,812
(8) %
(2) %
Global Gaming
389
321
21 %
24 %
1,423
1,112
28 %
30 %
PlayDigital
65
42
56 %
63 %
209
165
27 %
32 %
Total revenue
1,093
1,050
4 %
8 %
4,225
4,089
3 %
8 %
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
216
217
— %
6 %
909
1,088
(16) %
(10) %
Global Gaming
68
36
89 %
91 %
242
43
462 %
471 %
PlayDigital
17
5
239 %
256 %
50
33
51 %
54 %
Corporate support expense
(30)
(33)
7 %
(5) %
(121)
(104)
(16) %
(30) %
Other(1)
(41)
(39)
(3) %
(4) %
(158)
(158)
— %
(1) %
Total operating income
230
186
24 %
30 %
922
902
2 %
9 %
Operating Income margin
21 %
18 %
22 %
22 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
278
396
(30) %
899
1,010
(11) %
Cash and cash equivalents
590
591
— %
590
591
— %
Earnings per share - diluted
$(0.32)
$0.09
NA
$1.35
$0.31
335 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
318
336
(5) %
— %
1,314
1,545
(15) %
(8) %
Global Gaming
101
66
54 %
56 %
365
173
111 %
114 %
PlayDigital
22
9
149 %
159 %
68
48
41 %
44 %
Corporate support expense
(23)
(24)
4 %
(12) %
(83)
(80)
(3) %
(21) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
419
387
8 %
13 %
1,664
1,686
(1) %
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
38 %
37 %
39 %
41 %
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.40
$0.13
208 %
$1.99
$1.16
72 %
Free cash flow
187
326
(43) %
582
771
(25) %
Net debt
5,150
5,922
(13) %
5,150
5,922
(13) %
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Key Highlights:
- Awarded multiple Lottery facilities management contract extensions including a four-year extension in New York, seven years in Georgia, 20 years in Rhode Island, and three years in Missouri; won a 10-year instant ticket printing and services contract in Texas
- Named "Lottery Supplier of the Year" at 2022 SBC Awards North America
- Won several Gaming industry awards including "Land-Based Product of the Year" at 2022 Global Gaming Awards, "Best Slot Product" at 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards, and four awards including "Best Slot Machine" and "Best New Innovative Product" at The Casino Awards 2022
- Extended cashless momentum with several deployments including an enterprise-wide adoption of Resort Wallet and IGTPay at Station Casinos
- Launched high-performing IGT PlayCasino games in West Virginia, expanding digital footprint to five U.S. states, and in Ontario, as market expands to include commercial operators
- Completed sale of Italian commercial services businesses; net proceeds used to reduce debt
- Completed acquisition of iSoftBet; a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator
- Received BB+ Long-Term Issuer rating from Fitch with a stable outlook and an investment grade senior secured debt rating of BBB- in February 2023
- Achieved sector-leading ESG score from Moody's ESG Solutions; recognized as the top-ranking gaming supplier by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP)
- Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), officially pledging to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion increased 4%, or 8% at constant currency, from $1.0 billion in the prior-year period
- Global Lottery revenue of $639 million, down 7% as reported and 3% at constant currency, as strong multi-jurisdiction jackpots and product sales were offset by impact of Italian commercial services sale
- Global Gaming revenue increased 21% to $389 million, with robust double-digit growth across service and product sale revenue streams
- Record PlayDigital revenue of $65 million compared to $42 million in the prior year, propelled by iGaming with organic growth, market expansion, and contributions from iSoftBet acquisition
Operating income of $230 million, up 24% as reported and 30% at constant currency, from $186 million in the prior year
- Global Lottery operating income of $216 million, stable as reported and up 6% at constant currency, on high profit flow-through of same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming operating income increased 89% to $68 million on significant operating leverage partially offset by higher supply chain costs; record operating income margin of 18%
- Record PlayDigital operating income of $17 million, up 239% on strong revenue growth, lower jackpot expense, and despite increased investments in talent, research and development, and iSoftBet integration costs
- Corporate support and other expense of $71 million compared to $72 million in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $419 million, up 8% as reported and 13% at constant currency, from $387 million in the prior year; reflects strong profit growth in Global Gaming and PlayDigital and a significant contribution from Global Lottery
Net interest expense of $66 million, down from $77 million in the prior year on lower average debt balances
Foreign exchange loss of $95 million versus a gain of $4 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
Provision for income taxes of $101 million, compared to $56 million, primarily due to higher non-deductible foreign exchange losses and incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets
Net loss of $31 million versus net income of $55 million as increased profit is more than offset by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses
Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $4.2 billion increased 3%, or 8% at constant currency, from $4.1 billion in the prior-year period
- Global Lottery revenue of $2.6 billion, down 8% as reported and 2% at constant currency, as strong product sales and multi-jurisdiction jackpots were offset by lower Italy same-store sales and impact of Italian commercial services sale
- Global Gaming revenue up 28% to $1.4 billion on broad-based strength, including significantly higher U.S. & Canada replacement machine unit sales and increased installed base yields
- PlayDigital revenue rose to a record $209 million, up 27% from $165 million, primarily driven by iGaming organic growth, market expansion, and contribution from iSoftBet acquisition
Operating income of $922 million, up 2%, or 9% at constant currency, from $902 million in the prior-year period
- Global Lottery operating income of $909 million, down 16% as reported and 10% at constant currency, with strong 35% operating income margin despite lower revenue contributions from Italy
- Global Gaming operating income increased over five times to $242 million on significant operating leverage, partially offset by higher supply chain costs
- PlayDigital operating income rose to a record $50 million on solid operating leverage and despite increased investments in talent, research and development, and iSoftBet integration costs
- Corporate support and other expense of $279 million, up from $262 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher transaction-related expenses and personnel costs
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, down 1% as reported and up 4% at constant currency, from $1.7 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting strong Global Gaming and PlayDigital profit growth and lower contribution from Global Lottery
Net interest expense of $289 million, compared to $341 million in the prior-year period, as net proceeds from asset sales and free cash flow generation drove lower average debt balances
Foreign exchange loss of $36 million, compared to a gain of $66 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
Other non-operating expense of $7 million versus $98 million in the prior-year period
- $278 million gain on sale of Italian commercial services business offset by $270 million accrual associated with the DDI/Benson matter and $13 million loss on extinguishment of debt in the current year
- $91 million in losses related to premiums paid in connection with bond redemptions in prior year
Provision for income taxes of $175 million versus $274 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and a tax benefit arising from the DDI/Benson matter provision
Net income from continuing operations of $414 million compared to $255 million in the prior-year period
- Gain on sale of Italian commercial services business
- Foreign exchange losses compared to foreign exchange gains in the prior year
- Lower income tax and interest expense
- Reduced losses related to retirement of debt
- Accrual related to DDI/Benson matter
Cash from operations was $899 million compared to $1.0 billion in the prior-year period
- Lower interest payments related to lower debt levels
- Increased inventory levels to support growth
- Higher cash taxes due to strong Italy lottery performance in prior year
- $50 million escrow payment related to DDI/Benson matter in 2022
Record shareholder returns of $276 million; $161 million deployed in dividends to shareholders and $115 million for share repurchases
Net debt of $5.2 billion, down $0.8 billion from $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021
- Strong cash flow generation
- Proceeds from sale of Italian commercial services and final installment from sale of Italian gaming machine, sports betting, and digital gaming businesses
- Net debt leverage improved to 3.1x, down from 3.5x at December 31, 2021
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2022; $590 million in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity
Other Developments
The Company announced full redemption of $61 million, 5.35% Notes due 2023, on January 23, 2023
In a separate press release issued today, the Company announced the make-whole redemption of €188 million of 3.50% Notes due 2024 and $200 million of 6.50% Notes due 2025
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of March 13, 2023
- Record date of March 14, 2023
- Payment date of March 28, 2023
Introducing 2023 Expectations
First quarter
- Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion
- Operating income margin of 22% - 24%
Full Year
- Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion
- Operating income margin of 21% - 23%
- Cash from operations of $900 million - $1.0 billion
- Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:
February 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EST
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents.
Net debt leverage and Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year).
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Q4'22
Q4'21
Y/Y
Constant
FY'22
FY'21
Y/Y
Constant
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
622
608
2 %
7 %
2,364
2,569
(8) %
(3) %
Upfront license fee amortization
(45)
(50)
10 %
— %
(183)
(206)
11 %
— %
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
577
558
3 %
8 %
2,181
2,363
(8) %
(3) %
Other
16
87
(82) %
(81) %
255
327
(22) %
(13) %
Total service revenue
593
646
(8) %
(4) %
2,436
2,690
(9) %
(4) %
Product sales
46
42
9 %
12 %
157
123
28 %
34 %
Total revenue
639
687
(7) %
(3) %
2,593
2,812
(8) %
(2) %
Operating income
216
217
— %
6 %
909
1,088
(16) %
(10) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
318
336
(5) %
— %
1,314
1,545
(15) %
(8) %
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
1.0 %
6.6 %
(3.9 %)
18.1 %
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
66.0 %
21.7 %
15.3 %
46.4 %
Total
6.7 %
7.7 %
(2.2 %)
20.1 %
North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
0.4 %
6.3 %
(2.4 %)
12.7 %
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
66.0 %
21.7 %
15.3 %
46.4 %
Total
7.7 %
7.8 %
(0.4 %)
15.6 %
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
3.1 %
7.7 %
(8.5 %)
38.9 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
GLOBAL GAMING
Q4'22
Q4'21
Y/Y
Constant
FY'22
FY'21
Y/Y
Constant
Revenue
Service
Terminal
126
109
15 %
17 %
483
424
14 %
15 %
Systems, software, and other
60
54
13 %
15 %
232
206
12 %
15 %
Total service revenue
186
163
14 %
16 %
714
630
13 %
15 %
Product sales
Terminal
149
110
36 %
39 %
501
339
48 %
51 %
Other
54
48
13 %
16 %
208
143
46 %
49 %
Total product sales revenue
203
158
29 %
32 %
709
482
47 %
50 %
Total revenue
389
321
21 %
24 %
1,423
1,112
28 %
30 %
Operating income
68
36
89 %
91 %
242
43
462 %
471 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
101
66
54 %
56 %
365
173
111 %
114 %
Installed base units
Casino
48,578
47,732
2 %
48,578
47,732
2 %
Casino - L/T lease (2)
1,008
1,117
(10 %)
1,008
1,117
(10 %)
Total installed base units
49,586
48,849
2 %
49,586
48,849
2 %
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
32,335
33,437
(3 %)
32,335
33,437
(3 %)
Rest of world
17,251
15,412
12 %
17,251
15,412
12 %
Total installed base units
49,586
48,849
2 %
49,586
48,849
2 %
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$42.08
$38.95
8 %
$41.87
$37.62
11 %
Rest of world
$6.53
$5.39
21 %
$6.22
$4.42
41 %
Total yields
$29.72
$28.27
5 %
$29.89
$27.11
10 %
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
728
(11)
NA
2,879
3,049
(6 %)
Replacement
8,755
7,377
19 %
29,941
20,758
44 %
Total machine units sold
9,483
7,366
29 %
32,820
23,807
38 %
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
574
(452)
NA
2,020
1,335
51 %
Replacement
6,875
5,547
24 %
22,202
14,759
50 %
Total machine units sold
7,449
5,095
46 %
24,222
16,094
51 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
Q4'22
Q4'21
Y/Y
Constant
FY'22
FY'21
Y/Y
Constant
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
154
441
(65) %
859
1,714
(50) %
Replacement
1,880
1,830
3 %
7,739
5,999
29 %
Total machine units sold
2,034
2,271
(10) %
8,598
7,713
11 %
Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
15,600
15,300
2 %
15,400
14,300
8 %
Rest of world
15,300
13,400
14 %
13,700
13,500
1 %
Total ASP
15,500
14,700
5 %
15,000
14,100
6 %
PLAYDIGITAL
Q4'22
Q4'21
Y/Y
Constant
FY'22
FY'21
Y/Y
Constant
Revenue
Service
65
41
58 %
65 %
209
163
28 %
32 %
Product sales
—
1
(64) %
(64) %
1
1
(53) %
(51) %
Total revenue
65
42
56 %
63 %
209
165
27 %
32 %
Operating income
17
5
239 %
256 %
50
33
51 %
54 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
22
9
149 %
159 %
68
48
41 %
44 %
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
714
591
21 %
22 %
2,549
2,250
13 %
14 %
Italy
226
305
(26) %
(18) %
1,059
1,300
(19) %
(8) %
Rest of world
153
154
(1) %
6 %
618
539
14 %
23 %
Total revenue
1,093
1,050
4 %
8 %
4,225
4,089
3 %
8 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service revenue
845
850
3,359
3,483
Product sales
249
200
866
606
Total revenue
1,093
1,050
4,225
4,089
Cost of services
408
452
1,671
1,754
Cost of product sales
166
124
554
377
Selling, general and administrative
219
222
814
810
Research and development
70
59
255
238
Restructuring
6
7
6
6
Other operating (income) expense, net
(5)
—
4
1
Total operating expenses
863
864
3,303
3,187
Operating income
230
186
922
902
Interest expense, net
66
77
289
341
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
95
(4)
36
(66)
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(1)
2
7
98
Total non-operating expenses
161
75
333
373
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
70
111
589
529
Provision for income taxes
101
56
175
274
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(31)
55
414
255
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
24
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
391
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
415
Net (loss) income
(31)
55
414
670
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
34
35
139
190
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(2)
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(64)
19
275
482
Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
(0.32)
0.10
1.36
0.32
Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.32)
0.09
1.35
0.31
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
(0.32)
0.10
1.36
2.35
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(0.32)
0.09
1.35
2.33
Weighted-average shares - basic
199,320
204,673
201,825
204,954
Weighted-average shares - diluted
199,320
206,996
203,414
206,795
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
590
591
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
150
218
Trade and other receivables, net
670
903
Inventories, net
254
183
Other current assets
467
593
Total current assets
2,131
2,487
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
899
937
Property, plant and equipment, net
118
119
Operating lease right-of-use assets
254
283
Goodwill
4,482
4,656
Intangible assets, net
1,375
1,413
Other non-current assets
1,174
1,429
Total non-current assets
8,302
8,836
Total assets
10,433
11,322
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
731
1,035
Current portion of long-term debt
61
—
Short-term borrowings
—
52
DDI / Benson Matter provision
220
—
Other current liabilities
837
828
Total current liabilities
1,848
1,914
Long-term debt, less current portion
5,690
6,477
Deferred income taxes
305
368
Operating lease liabilities
239
269
Other non-current liabilities
372
323
Total non-current liabilities
6,607
7,437
Total liabilities
8,454
9,351
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,429
1,282
Non-controlling interests
550
689
Total shareholders' equity
1,979
1,971
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,433
11,322
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(31)
55
414
670
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
415
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
95
(4)
36
(66)
Depreciation
78
79
301
325
Amortization
49
51
191
201
Amortization of upfront license fees
48
53
193
216
Deferred income taxes
14
(17)
(77)
38
Stock-based compensation
7
13
41
35
Amortization of debt issuance cost
3
4
15
19
Gain on sale of business
—
—
(278)
—
DDI / Benson Matter provision
—
—
270
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
13
92
Other non-cash items, net
(8)
(1)
(14)
(2)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Trade and other receivables
16
89
45
(95)
Inventories
8
(1)
(65)
(13)
Accounts payable
8
41
(22)
(36)
DDI / Benson Matter provision
(50)
—
(50)
—
Accrued interest payable
26
30
(11)
(33)
Accrued income taxes
(20)
(11)
(83)
47
Other assets and liabilities
33
17
(20)
27
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
278
396
899
1,010
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(31)
Net cash provided by operating activities
278
396
899
978
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(91)
(71)
(317)
(238)
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred
(21)
—
476
—
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
—
(142)
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
8
6
22
21
Other
2
—
3
1
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations
(102)
(64)
42
(216)
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
—
—
126
852
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(102)
(64)
168
636
Cash flows from financing activities
Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities
77
2
75
(50)
Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
30
—
72
17
Principal payments on long-term debt
—
—
(597)
(2,846)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
—
(10)
(14)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
—
—
1,339
Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings
—
33
(51)
51
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
(1)
—
(9)
(85)
Repurchases of common stock
(22)
(41)
(115)
(41)
Dividends paid
(40)
(41)
(161)
(41)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
—
(2)
(178)
(91)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
—
—
3
12
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(17)
(34)
(75)
(127)
Other
(7)
(10)
(19)
(23)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19
(94)
(1,065)
(1,898)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
195
238
2
(284)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
28
(17)
(70)
(37)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
517
588
808
1,129
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
740
808
740
808
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
39
46
298
369
Income taxes paid
107
85
335
188
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
December 31,
2022
2021
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
—
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
319
564
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
697
1,093
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
745
744
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
796
844
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
746
745
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
530
562
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
745
744
Senior Secured Notes
4,578
5,357
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
1,058
1,121
U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
55
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
5,690
6,477
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
—
Current portion of long-term debt
61
—
Short-term borrowings
—
52
Total debt
5,750
6,529
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
590
591
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
—
10
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027
9
7
Net debt
5,150
5,922
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended December 31, 2022
Global
Global
PlayDigital
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Loss from continuing operations
(31)
Provision for income taxes
101
Interest expense, net
66
Foreign exchange loss, net
95
Other non-operating income, net
(1)
Operating income (loss)
216
68
17
302
(71)
230
Depreciation
42
31
6
79
—
78
Amortization - service revenue (1)
48
—
—
48
—
48
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
6
2
—
8
1
9
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
41
41
Restructuring
5
—
—
5
1
6
Stock-based compensation
2
(1)
—
1
6
7
Adjusted EBITDA
318
101
22
442
(23)
419
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
278
Capital expenditures
(91)
Free Cash Flow
187
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
(0.32)
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
0.47
(0.04)
0.51
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.20
0.02
0.18
Discrete tax items
—
(0.01)
0.01
DDI / Benson Matter provision
—
0.01
(0.01)
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.03
0.01
0.02
Net adjustments
0.72
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.40
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 144.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 46.2%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.4 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
Global
Global
PlayDigital
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Income from continuing operations
55
Provision for income taxes
56
Interest expense, net
77
Foreign exchange gain, net
(4)
Other non-operating expense, net
2
Operating income (loss)
217
36
5
258
(72)
186
Depreciation
47
29
4
79
—
79
Amortization - service revenue (1)
53
—
—
53
—
53
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
9
1
—
11
1
12
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
39
39
Restructuring
8
(4)
—
4
3
7
Stock-based compensation
3
4
—
7
6
13
Adjusted EBITDA
336
66
9
411
(24)
387
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
396
Capital expenditures
(71)
Free Cash Flow
326
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.09
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.02)
0.05
(0.07)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.19
0.05
0.14
Discrete tax items
—
0.06
(0.06)
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.03
0.01
0.02
Net adjustments
0.04
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.13
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 50.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 59.0%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 207.0 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the year ended December 31, 2022
Global
Global
PlayDigital
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Income from continuing operations
414
Provision for income taxes
175
Interest expense, net
289
Foreign exchange loss, net
36
Other non-operating expense, net
7
Operating income (loss)
909
242
50
1,201
(279)
922
Depreciation
173
112
17
302
(1)
301
Amortization - service revenue (1)
193
—
—
193
—
193
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
24
7
—
31
3
34
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
158
158
Restructuring
6
(1)
—
5
1
6
Stock-based compensation
9
5
1
14
27
41
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
9
9
Adjusted EBITDA
1,314
365
68
1,746
(83)
1,664
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
899
Capital expenditures
(317)
Free Cash Flow
582
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
1.35
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
0.18
0.08
0.10
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.77
0.16
0.61
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.06
0.01
0.06
Discrete tax items
—
(0.17)
0.17
DDI / Benson Matter provision
1.33
0.33
1.00
Gain on sale of business
(1.36)
(0.01)
(1.36)
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.07
0.01
0.06
Net adjustments
0.64
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)
1.99
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
(4) The reported effective tax rate was 29.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 32.2%
(5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.4 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Global
Global
PlayDigital
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Income from continuing operations
255
Provision for income taxes
274
Interest expense, net
341
Foreign exchange gain, net
(66)
Other non-operating expense, net
98
Operating income (loss)
1,088
43
33
1,164
(262)
902
Depreciation
191
121
15
326
(1)
325
Amortization - service revenue (1)
216
—
—
216
—
216
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
34
5
—
40
3
43
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
158
158
Restructuring
8
(4)
(1)
3
2
6
Stock-based compensation
8
8
1
17
18
35
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,545
173
48
1,766
(80)
1,686
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
1,010
Capital expenditures
(238)
Free Cash Flow
771
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.31
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.32)
0.13
(0.45)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.76
0.18
0.58
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.42
—
0.42
Discrete tax items
—
(0.27)
0.27
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.04
0.01
0.02
Net adjustments
0.85
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)
1.16
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated
(4) The reported effective tax rate was 51.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 39.9%
(5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.8 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
