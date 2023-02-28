JD Martin Names Chuck Foucheaux VP of Industrial Sales

Latest promotion deepens firm's existing leadership pipeline

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Chuck Foucheaux has been promoted to Vice President of Industrial Sales effective immediately.

Chuck Foucheaux (PRNewswire)

Latest promotion deepens firm's existing industrial sales leadership pipeline

"Chuck's a strong business leader and expert technical advisor." said Jeff Anderson, EVP of Industrial Sales. "His unique critical thinking ability is equally focused on growing our Industrial Sales team's talent as he successfully meets the short and long-term needs of our customers and their projects. Chuck's extensive experience in the Gulf Coast continues to deliver in both our strong market position and alignment with our Channel Partners in the in the Industrial and OEM markets," Anderson adds.

"I'm honored and excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead, support and challenge the dedicated team of professionals I manage." Foucheaux added, "I've always been dedicated to ensuring the details. My commitment to grow a collaborative team, means we can deliver on that dedication and bring more solutions to our customers."

A seasoned technical team leader, with more than thirty years of electrical industry experience, Foucheaux's professional background includes previous roles at a start-up working for one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors, Mayer Electric, as well as over 15 years with equipment manufacturer nVent Hoffman prior to joining the JD Martin team in 2016.

In addition to his electrical industry career, those who know Chuck best also know he's a bit of a foodie. However, Chuck's favorite past time is anytime he gets to spend with his grand children.

Foucheaux is a graduate of LeTourneau University's School of Business Management.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here .

Contact:

Greg Baker

CEO/President

gbaker@jdmartin.com

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.