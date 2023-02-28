VERTU's web3 phone can generate NFTs, will web3.0 go mobile?

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, a brand-new crypto phone METAVERTU(https://www.vertu.com/collections/metavertuwas) was born. It claims to be able to easily cast NFTs, which many people are skeptical about. Are web3 phones really as amazing as advertised, are they a short-lived novelty concept or a major advancement in Web3 technology?

1. What exactly is web3 phone?

The new web3 phone is no longer limited to the software level encryption, its most important feature is to have an "encryption core", that is, a secure encryption chip. At present, due to various restrictions, few cell phone manufacturers can achieve this, one of the more complete realization of this ideal is the METAVERTU web3 phone released by VERTU in London in October 2022.

Relying on the security encryption chip, the web3 phone can form an independent encryption system and encryption management cloud system, set up layers of identity authentication barriers, provide security support for the application system, and ensure the confidentiality, authenticity, integrity and non-repudiation of information data.

2. How to create NFT using a web3 phone?

Before jumping into the creation of NFT, let's briefly understand what NFT is. An NFT(Non-fungible Token) is recorded in the blockchain, representing a certain asset, and everyone can see who it belongs to—it can be regarded as a token with value.

The powerful algorithmic features of web3 phones can automate complex processes, leaving the user with only one "click". You can operate a web3 application like a normal smartphone, such as the VERTU web3 phone mentioned above, which has a built-in DAPP, you just need to log in to it, take a photo and save it, then do a "click" action, you can see that your photo has become an NFT. With this shortcut, you can shoot or create NFTs as you like.

Recently, a web3.0 giant claimed that they will release their web3phone next week and the phone can also generate NFTs and mint like METAVERTU from VERTU. So we can find that with a web3 phone even an ordinary people with little knowledge about web3.0 can still create his/her own NFT by the built-in DAPP. What you need to do is jut log in and take a photo. Now, there is only the METAVERTU in the web3 phone industry and maybe the new web3 mobile phone next week. But both of them can not meet all the chains. METAVERTU can only achieve Ethrum pledges and a new web3 mobile may face the same difficulty. But with the development of web3.0 technology, the problem will be solved quickly.

