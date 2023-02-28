XT.COM Lists TXA in its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially-infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TXA on its platform in the Innovation Zone, and the TXA/USDT trading pair will be open for trading beginning February 28, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit TXA for trading starting February 27, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for TXA will open starting March 1, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC)

About TXA Tokens

TXA is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. TXA launched with a maximum supply of 50 million tokens. The TXA team has since then introduced a stake and burn campaign. At the time of this release, the current maximum supply is 49,698,744 tokens. TXA tokens are the primary utility tokens of the TXA Decentralized Settlement Layer (DSL), representing attributed functions specified in the protocol. These tokens are used to facilitate user participation through settling transactions in the decentralized exchange network and governance.

The TXA DSL is governed by TXA token holders who contribute to the operations of Settlement Data Oracles (SDOs), which can charge up to 0.5% per transaction for their settlement services. The SDOs' codes are open-source, audited, and compiled to participate in the DSL, promoting a democratic and secure trading system.

Please be advised that TXA tokens are not available to those residing in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, or sale of TXA would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of that jurisdiction .

About the TXA DSL Network

TXA is an open-source project that offers decentralized settlement services to exchanges. Similar to projects with decentralized architectures, TXA allows online communities to develop decentralized applications. The TXA DSL enables the creation of a new type of crypto exchange known as a Hybrid-Decentralized Exchange (hDEX), which combines the speed and affordability of centralized order books with the privacy and security of decentralized trading. This settlement layer is expandable and can support any exchanges that wish to harness its decentralized settlement capabilities. The DSL acts as a hub for SDOs, who are TXA token holders that stake TXA and provide settlement services for trades made on an hDEX. SDOs receive trading data, support the process of trade settlement, and charge a settlement fee for their services, further democratizing and securing the exchange process.

The primary objective of the TXA DSL is to spearhead the next generation of digital asset exchanges. TXA further seeks to be proactive in legal and regulatory compliance and has emphasized user protection in designing its architecture. The TXA DSL functions through a novel settlement layer that aims to create an ecosystem that connects more players in the exchange industry and generate additional profit-making opportunities. The decentralization and democratization of the TXA DSL will revolutionize the digital asset industry for buyers and sellers. Users, developers, institutions, and businesses can utilize the TXA's DSL architecture to provide a reasonable degree of privacy, harness rapid trading speeds, and use the technology as a foundation for innovative applications that run on top of the network.

"We are pleased to announce the listing of TXA on our trading platform so users will have access to more decentralized settlement layers," stated Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM . He added that the project is "moving toward a promising future, and users can anticipate a diverse range of web3 opportunities with our extensive trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM's crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT-aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform , XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

