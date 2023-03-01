CREATE & CULTIVATE UNVEILS ITS 7TH ANNUAL CREATE & CULTIVATE 100 LIST IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ALLY

The Prestigious List Includes Hailey Bieber, Meena Harris, Alix Earle, Quinta Brunson, Emma Chamberlain, Yara Shahidi, Scarlett Johansson, Alexandra Cooper, Ciara, Nina Dobrev, Winnie Harlow, And More!

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Create & Cultivate , a market-leading platform and community that creates content and experiences to connect, inspire, and advance women-led entrepreneurship and business ventures of all sizes, today unveiled its 2023 Create & Cultivate 100 list, in partnership with Ally, the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business. The list recognizes 100 female innovators and entrepreneurs shaping culture, challenging conventional narratives, and modernizing the rules of business. Honorees were selected across ten categories: Arts & Culture, Beauty, Creators, Environmental Impact, Fashion, Finance & Money, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Music & Entertainment, and Sports. The complete list can be viewed at: www.createcultivate.com/cc100-2023 .

"This year's Create & Cultivate 100 honorees serve as a source of inspiration for women and femme's entrepreneurial journeys," said Kate Spies, CEO of Create & Cultivate. "Create & Cultivate is honored to celebrate so many exceptional women who are catalysts of change and proponents of innovation. Their unwavering determination to bring visionary ideas to fruition exemplifies what we can achieve when we dare to dream big and push boundaries."

The Create & Cultivate 100 list celebrates the bold and determined entrepreneurs behind the brands, companies, and communities forging a new path and igniting the entrepreneurial spirit. Featured honorees include Hailey Bieber, Founder of Rhode; Quinta Brunson, Creator and Star of Abbott Elementary; Alix Earle, Creator; Tiffany Aliche, CEO of The Budgetnista; Sabeena Ladha, Founder & CEO of DEUX; Dylan Mulvaney, Actress, Comic, and Content Creator; Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough, Co-Owners of Fresh Vine Wine; Nina Kossoff, Creator of ThemsHealth; Emma Chamberlain, Founder, Chamberlain Coffee; Alexandra Cooper, The Creator, Producer, and Host of Call Her Daddy; Winnie Harlow, Founder of Cay Skin; Meena Harris, CEO and Founder, Phenomenal Media and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author; Scarlett Johansson, Founder & Chair, The Outset; Allison Ellsworth, Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Poppi; Amy Liu, Founder and CEO, Tower 28; and many more.

Create & Cultivate will spotlight honorees on all of its platforms, sharing what drove each entrepreneur to create their thriving enterprises in spaces and sectors that needed innovation.

This is the first year Create & Cultivate has partnered with Ally on the Create & Cultivate 100 list as they work together to empower women to find their own unique opportunity, access the necessary resources to achieve their goals, and ultimately succeed at achieving their dreams.

"Advancing and supporting women in the workplace is rooted in our culture at Ally, and we're proud to highlight the amazing women on this list as they set an example for future generations and motivate other women to become trailblazers," said Erica Hughes, senior director of multicultural marketing at Ally. "As the first all-digital bank, we have always been driven by a desire to disrupt industries and leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve – qualities the women on this list embody. It's an honor to celebrate these incredible women and their successes."

ABOUT CREATE & CULTIVATE

Create & Cultivate is a market-leading platform and community that creates content and experiences to connect, inspire, and advance women-led entrepreneurship and business ventures of all sizes. Through its content, curated events, and Workparty podcast—as well as a membership program—Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that support women across the globe in the workplace and beyond. As the leader in its space, Create & Cultivate is known for gathering the best in the business, including CEOs, small business owners, content creators, and celebrities such as Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Megan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kim Kardashian.

ABOUT ALLY FINANCIAL

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

