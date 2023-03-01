STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

HOUSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per share for the first quarter 2023, payable March 31, 2023, to common stockholders of record on March 15, 2023.

Stewart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stewart Information Services Co) (PRNewswire)

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart.com. ST-IR

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation